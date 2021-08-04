Carley Modlin of the Sandhills Community College volleyball team is the recipient of the 2021 Louis M. Brown Sr. Award presented annually to the outstanding student athlete at Sandhills Community College.
The middle hitter for coach Alicia Riggan's team was named to the NJCAA Division II All-American second team following a season in which the Lady Flyers moved up from Division III to Division II. In addition, her 4.0 GPA earned her NJCAA All-Academic First Team honors as a member of both the court and beach volleyball teams at Sandhills.
An NJCAA honoree as both a player and a student also as a freshman, Modlin is the volleyball program's first two-time All-American. She will continue her volleyball career at UNC-Asheville this fall, becoming the first Lady Flyer in the sport to play at the NCAA Division I level.
The Pinecrest High School graduate and daughter of Carlton and Karen Modlin has been active in community service endeavors throughout her two years at Sandhills.
The late Louis M. Brown Sr. was a gifted student who was passionate about sports. As a member of the board of the C. Louis Meyer Family Foundation, he was also committed to helping people. He positively affected the lives of many deserving individuals and organizations in the Chicago area and throughout the Sandhills of North Carolina, including Sandhills Community College.
Previous Louis M. Brown Sr. award winners are: 2009 – Chris Horne (men's golf); 2010 – Germann Bostic (basketball), Chris Horne (men's golf); 2011 – Miranda Love (volleyball); 2012 – Markell Lotharp (basketball); 2013 – Nick Thompson (men's golf); 2014 – Nick Thompson (men's golf); 2015 – Ediz Kemaloglu (men's golf); 2016 – Tiffany Hicks (volleyball) and Nick Kroustalis (men's golf); 2017 – Josh Smith (basketball); 2018 – Trey Capps (men's golf) and Daniel Taylor (cross country and track); 2019 – Daniel Taylor (cross country and track); 2020 Sayaun Dent (basketball).