When the NJCAA revealed its 2020-2021 Division II All-American volleyball teams earlier this week, Carley Modlin was surprised to learn that she was one of those honored.
Coming off a season that saw the Sandhills Community College team move up from Division III to Division II, the 6-foot-1 middle hitter was named to the second team. As a freshman, she was an honorable mention All-American.
The daughter of Carlton and Karen Modlin is the volleyball program's first two-time All-American. In early March she signed a national letter of intent to continue her volleyball career at UNC-Asheville, becoming the first Lady Flyer to play at the NCAA Division I level.
"I honestly didn't expect it," the product of Pinecrest High School said before a beach volleyball practice on Thursday. "We didn't make it to nationals and we didn't finish like we wanted to in our regionals so I was really thinking that it wasn't going to happen.
"I'm super-thankful for the experiences over the last two years and for all my teammates and coaches who have helped me."
The Lady Flyers may not have met all of their goals, but still compiled an impressive record of 16-5 overall at the higher level of competition, including a 7-3 mark in regular season Region 10 matches.
Modlin was fourth nationally with a kill percentage of .413 and was third in solo blocks with 53. She led the Flyers with 213 kills and 85 total blocks.
She also received Academic All-American honors as a freshman and was the Region 10 Player of the Year.
"To be an Honorable mention All-American last year in Division III and moving up to Division II and being an All-American is just icing on the cake," Flyers' Coach Alicia Riggan said.
"I'm excited for Carley to be playing at UNC-Asheville and I'm sure they were excited to hear about this as well. She is going to leave behind such a legacy here."
The only other player from Region 10 to earn All-American recognition this season was Aasia McNeill of the Region 10 champion Catawba Valley CC team. Other Lady Flyers who earned Division III All-American honors are Abby Wallace (2018), Paige Garner (2017) and Miranda Love (2010).