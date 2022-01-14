Three basketball games will fill up the afternoon from The Hangar at Sandhills Community College during the MLK Day Showcase.
The first two games of the tripleheader include Hoke County taking on Cox Mill at 1 p.m., followed by Pinecrest taking on Apex Friendship at 3 p.m.. The nightcap will have Sandhills taking on Hosanna Bible College at 5 p.m..
Hoke County and Pinecrest play Friday evening in Southern Pines ahead of the holiday matchups, and both squads are seeing success through the midway point of the season. Pinecrest is 9-4 on the season and Hoke County is 7-3. Both are in the top four of the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings.
Cox Mill is 9-5 overall and undefeated in conference play. Apex Friendship is 8-3 overall and 4-1 in conference play.
The junior college matchup to follow features the homesteading Flyers who are 13-6 on the season and have won their last five games at home. The teams met in November, with Sandhills winning 99-76.
The cost to enter the gym for any or all of the games is $5 a person.
