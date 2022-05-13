Following the all too common “COVID Time-Out,” the annual Battle of the Smokies was back on. This golf confrontation is a no-holds barred match between the Carolinas and Tennessee golf writers.
This year’s host was Springdale Resort located west of Asheville in the town of Cruso. I expected to see many of my team players and rivals. The surprise of the day came sauntering out of the golf shop.
“Rodney Russell, what a surprise. It’s good to see you again.”
I’ve known Rodney since 2010 when the Country Club of Whispering Pines hosted the Women’s Carolinas Junior Girls Championship. This event continues today under the care of the Carolinas Golf Association now titled the Carolinas Junior Girls 15 and Under Championship. Rodney and Whispering Pines have hosted the majority of these girls championships.
Many girls had their first taste of competitive golf at this tournament. You may recognize the name Gina Kim who played for Duke, won the 2021 ACC Championship and the Women’s North and South. Another alumna of this event is Jensen Castle, the 2021 US Women’s Amateur Champion. This win earned her an exemption into the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles in less than three weeks.
Rodney now works and plays at a much higher altitude with a view of Cold Mountain (yes, the one from the book and movie). He wasn’t looking for a new opportunity, but he heard about the opening at Springdale and then discovered that his friend, Buddy Lawrence was the general manager, so he decided to check it out.
“It didn’t take long to see that Springdale was the place for me. I’m excited about the future of Springdale and anxiously look forward to being a part of something special.”
Springdale Resort was laid out on an old dairy farm back in 1968. A new vision was brought to the property in 2018 under the West family ownership.
Springdale is the kind of place that draws from the community. The golf course superintendent Jeremy Boone is a Haywood County native who first learned the game of golf at Springdale and is now a third generation Springdale employee. His mother and grandmother cooked and served in the kitchen and his father constructed houses here in the 1970s.
The West family investment has included major improvement to the golf course, a new welcome center, clubhouse, tavern, heated pool, fitness center and highly entertaining putting course. Despite a major flood in 2019 that took out all of the on-course bridges and covered much of the lower section of the course in mud and debris, we found the course to be in top condition.
I was surprised to hear that golf is available year-round. Rodney said, “The weather is a lot like Pinehurst. Of course there are some chilly days but the course remains open. It’s not like the Boone area at all.”
Springdale offers well-appointed refurbished villas. Guests are provided a golf cart to go to and from the course and other property amenities. The Rocky Face Tavern offers quality service and food from breakfast to dinner.
As for the 10th edition of the Battle of the Smokies; it was a close one. Tennessee took control of a back-and-forth competition with a dominant final round to post a 32 1/2-27 1/2 victory over North Carolina.
Tennessee led by one point after Sunday’s 18-hole individual matches, before North Carolina rallied for a one-point advantage in Monday morning’s four-ball matches. The Volunteers nudged ahead by two during Monday afternoon’s alternate-shot matches and then came out of the gate strong Tuesday morning during the closing nine-hole matchups.
The win sends the coveted black bear trophy across the mountains to Tennessee and evens the all-time series at five wins apiece.
As for my contribution… let’s just say, I never hit the ball backwards.