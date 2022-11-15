After claiming the second-annual Elite Invitational boys title last year at Longleaf Golf and Family Club, Jackson Mitchell made sure a chance to return to Southern Pines to defend his title was part of his schedule for 2022.
“I really put in a lot of work for this tournament. I came back and wanted to defend last year, so this was a tournament that I had circled on my calendar for this year,” Mitchell said. “This event is all about experience, and this event gave me tons of experience in the heat of battle down the stretch.”
With one more season of high school golf ahead before enrolling at the University of Alabama next fall, Mitchell’s return to the Elite Invitational provided him with a record-setting showing, breaking the scoring record for the tournament in the third playing of the event over the weekend.
Mitchell progressively posted better scores in the tournament, opening with a 70, following it with a 68 on Saturday and chasing down second-round leader Grayson Wood with a 66 in Sunday’s final round. A three-round total of 204, one stroke better than Will Morlan’s 205 in the inaugural playing of the tournament.
“I just played safe on most of these greens. These greens are really tricky out here, and if you miss in the wrong spot you can be in trouble,” Mitchell said. “Every day I picked my spots, when to be aggressive and when to play it safe, and today more putts went in.”
Mitchell caught fire early in the round, posting four birdies in a row from hole Nos. 12 to 15, to move into a tie for the lead after the 16th hole, with play starting on the back nine in the tournament.
The girls title was decided in a playoff for the first time in the three-year history of the Elite Invitational, with Mia Gray from Conway, South Carolina, winning on the third hole of the sudden death playoff over Kathryn Ha. The Charlotte commit was the leader going into Sunday’s final round and had five bogeys in the 5-over-par 75, dropping her over par and into the playoff after Ha played the final 18 holes at 2 over.
“This makes me feel a lot better about my game. Two years ago I was injured and not even sure if I would be able to play again, so it feels really good to feel like I’m back in full form,” Gray said. “I was very nervous. I don’t really know what was going through my head. I was just nervous.”
In the playoff, both players traded pars, and Gray went up-and-down for par off the front of the 18th green, while Ha three-putted from 50 feet away from the hole for bogey.
“The first two days, it was my short game. Today, not so much,” Gray said. “Today was more perseverance.”