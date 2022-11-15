IMG-1828.jpeg

Jackson Mitchell watches his tee shot on the final hole of the Elite Invitational at Longleaf Golf and Family Club Sunday.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

After claiming the second-annual Elite Invitational boys title last year at Longleaf Golf and Family Club, Jackson Mitchell made sure a chance to return to Southern Pines to defend his title was part of his schedule for 2022.

“I really put in a lot of work for this tournament. I came back and wanted to defend last year, so this was a tournament that I had circled on my calendar for this year,” Mitchell said. “This event is all about experience, and this event gave me tons of experience in the heat of battle down the stretch.”

IMG-1831.jpeg

Elite Invitational founder Mason Carmel presents Jackson Mitchell with the 2022 championship trophy at Longleaf Golf and Family Club Sunday.
IMG-1824.jpeg

Elite Invitational organizers Mason and Anna Carmel stand beside girls champion Mia Gray Sunday.

