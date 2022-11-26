North Moore’s Nathan Rogers gets tripped up running through the line against Rosewood in the fourth round of the NCHSAA state playoff Friday at home. The Mustangs lost 27-7 to end the best season in school history.
A week after punching its ticket to the fourth round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A state playoffs despite turning the ball over a handful of times, the North Moore football team knew that to keep its perfect season going Friday would require execution to match its unblemished record.
The missed chances added up in the fourth quarter as costly mistakes proved to be a deciding factor in the Mustangs losing its first football game in 341 days at home against Rosewood.
“It stings tonight. We are close and we know we had an opportunity to be on the different side of this thing,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said after his team’s 27-7 defeat ended the most successful campaign in school history.
“It opens eyes for what we can do and where we’re going to go. This has been a process. The group last year wanted to get to the third round and they did that. This year’s group wanted to get to Thanksgiving, and we did that. We were just a couple plays short tonight.”
Tied at 7-all going into the fourth quarter, the second turnover of the game on a fumbled hand-off gave No. 3 Rosewood (10-4) a short field that quarterback Dalton Philippeau converted into a six-yard touchdown run. A missed extra point made it 13-7 Rosewood with less than eight minutes to go.
Needing a touchdown and an extra point to take the lead, No. 2 North Moore’s (13-1) offense stalled and was stuffed from converting a short fourth-down conversion. The turnover on downs in North Moore territory stretched the lead to 20-7 moments later when junior running back David Lamm scored from 26 yards out.
The Mustangs turned the ball over in four plays on the next drive, and Lamm scored from 26 yards out to stretch the margin to its final score with 3:23 left.
On top of the turnovers, North Moore’s offense was limited in the second half to 74 yards of total offense. On top of that, the rushing output of 138 yards was the lowest of the season.
“Everything that happened tonight, they were very physical up front and they matched our physicality,” Carrouth said. “One thing here and one thing there that led us to not be hitting the holes. It’s all things we’ve got to learn from. It’s all things we’ve got to be able to handle against a very good football team.”
Lamm rushed for 149 yards for a Rosewood offense that had its struggles against the North Moore defense with 178 yards total in the victory to set up a meeting with Tarboro in the 1A East regional final next week.
In the first half, the run games took command of the game, and the clock for that matter. Both teams possessed the ball two times in the first half, North Moore with two sustained drives, and Rosewood with one that ended with a touchdown.
On the opening drive, North Moore ate nearly seven minutes of clock, driving inside the Rosewood 9-yard line before being stopped on fourth down.
“I wish we had converted and I wished I had done a better job of play calling in the first half to convert the touchdown down there on that first drive,” Carrouth said. “There was a couple plays there in the second half where we didn’t make a play and they made a play and that type of thing.”
Rosewood took more than 10 minutes on the following drive that spanned from the first to the second quarter, ending with a Philippeau one-yard rushing touchdown to go up 7-0.
Senior Carson Brady scored the Mustangs’ lone touchdown with less than a minute to go in the second quarter on a quarterback sneak from seven yards out to tie the score at 7-all.
In what was a sight that many teams don’t get to see as the season ends with the ticking down of the clock in a loss, the majority of the North Moore fans stuck around, giving a standing ovation that drowned out the celebration going on across the field by the Rosewood fans. A loss didn’t dampen the historic change that happened for the Mustangs this season.
“This whole community has been behind us. We have never doubted our support, especially playing here at home,” Carrouth said. “I’m so proud of these kids for the way they have fought and scrapped. I hate the way it ended tonight, but these kids have so much to be proud of. It’s just an incredible group of kids.”