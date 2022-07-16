Megan Schofill, left, and Emilia Migliaccio are the two finalists for the 120th Women’s North & South Amateur at Pinehurst. The pair had never played in the championship match entering Saturday, but had produced deep runs in the tournament in the past.
The pairing of Amanda Sambach of Pinehurst, North Carolina, and Megan Schofill of Monticello, Florida, head down the fog-shrouded first fairway during the semifinal round at the 120th Women’s North & South Amateur Saturday morning.
Both Emilia Migliaccio and Megan Schofill have their experience of deep runs at the Women’s North & South Amateur, but neither had tasted the final match.
That changed Saturday when the veterans of past North & South Aamteurs teed off the first hole on Pinehurst No. 2 Saturday afternoon with the Putter Boy trophy on the line.
Both players built up early leads in their Saturday semifinal matches, which began with tee shots that faded off into the dense fog blanketing the course.
Schofill downed Pinehurst’s Amanda Sambach, 3 and 2, to rectify a semifinal loss last year. Using a birdie on the first hole, and then riding a wave of pars, Schofill led 4 up through seven holes as Sambach dropped shots on the first, fifth, sixth and seventh holes. Although Sambach picked up wins on the ninth and 13th holes, she was never able to draw closer than within 3 holes the rest of the way in.
Schofill defeated Melanie Green by a 2 and 1 score Friday in the quarterfinals, but had a lesson learned from last year when she fought through three rounds of 19-hole victories before falling to Anna Morgan in the semifinals that she has carried with her.
“Last year in the semifinals match, the greens were fast and the pins were tucked. I found myself going back and forth like ping pong and I had a few really big holes that killed me,” Schofill said. “In the semifinals, it’s just knowing that par, and maybe even bogey is OK out here.”
Migliaccio lost in the semifinals of the 2019 North & South and hopes her fourth trip to the tournament will result in her taking the Putter Boy trophy back to Cary with her. She defeated Morgan, last year’s runner-up, 2 and 1, and had to hold off a back nine charge from her opponent.
Wins on the seventh, eighth and ninth holes helped Migliaccio take a 4 up lead onto the back nine. Morgan claimed hole victories on 15 and 16 to fight off an early defeat, but a pair of pars finished the match on the 17th green.