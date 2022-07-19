120th Women’s North & South Amateur

Emilia Migliaccio of Cary, North Carolina, won the 120th Women’s North & South Amateur, July 16, 2022, at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (Course No. 2) in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Migliaccio defeated Megan Schofill of Monticello, Florida, 2 and 1 to claim the championship and the Putter Boy trophy. (Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot)

 Timothy L. Hale

As if Emilia Migliaccio needed another reminder.

In a span of three match play matches on Pinehurst No. 2, the amateur star had missed more short putts than she has at any other point in her life. There was no explanation for it. This thing, this block, this whatever this was, didn’t even happen at Augusta National, where she finished as the runner-up in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Emilia Migliaccio of Cary, North Carolina, plays her shot from the eighth tee during the final round at the 120th Women’s North & South Amateur, July 16, 2022, at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (Course No. 2) in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Migliaccio defeated Megan Schofill of Monticello, Florida, 2 and 1 to claim the championship and the Putter Boy trophy. (Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot)
Emilia Migliaccio of Cary, North Carolina, hugs her caddie/mother Ulrika, after winning the 120th Women’s North & South Amateur, July 16, 2022, at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (Course No. 2) in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Migliaccio defeated Megan Schofill of Monticello, Florida, 2 and 1 to claim the championship and the Putter Boy trophy. (Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot)

