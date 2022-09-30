Mid South Goes Pink 08.jpeg

A special and solemn ceremonial first drive recognized the players who are breast cancer survivors and had a ceremonial tee off at the Mid South "Think Pink" Women’s Golf Tournament Monday.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Mid South Club’s “Think Pink” Tournament raised over $35,000 to support the UNC Chapel Hill Breast Cancer Foundation. All monies raised goes toward discovery-phase research at UNC, Duke University and Wake Forest University. This successful endeavor happened because of over 70 volunteers, taking care of all aspects of the tournament, for the past eight months. The silent auction was popular and very successful.

Barb Syler, chairman, and her committee, Sandi King, Jeanne Ratchford, Sandy Nusbaum and Ann Beck, working together made it happen.

Mid South Goes Pink 10.jpeg

Wearing their pink tutus are Jan Nardo, left, Lori Shaw and Lea Rhodes at the Mid South Club's "Think Pink" Women’s Golf Tournament Monday.

