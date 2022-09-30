Tropical storm conditions likely. Rain, heavy at times, tapering to a few showers late. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph, becoming S and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Mid South Club’s “Think Pink” Tournament raised over $35,000 to support the UNC Chapel Hill Breast Cancer Foundation. All monies raised goes toward discovery-phase research at UNC, Duke University and Wake Forest University. This successful endeavor happened because of over 70 volunteers, taking care of all aspects of the tournament, for the past eight months. The silent auction was popular and very successful.
Barb Syler, chairman, and her committee, Sandi King, Jeanne Ratchford, Sandy Nusbaum and Ann Beck, working together made it happen.
The “Think Pink” tournament was a Scramble/Captain’s Choice format with the following winners:
Overall Gross – Dawn Crawley, Donna Tanner, Murrie Ives and Penny Bibe, -12. Net – Agnes Gioconda, Courtney Stiles, Kelly Hardy and Theresa Heinrich, -19.
Flight A – First – Amber Ryan, Bonnie Baker, Marsha Duffy and Shara Fordyce, -14 net. Second – Aime Richards, Cornelia Neal, Maggy Green and Mary White, -13 net.
Flight B – First – Gail Clakelye, Rhonda Monikowski, Rita Roberts and Sherry Bowman, -17 net. Second – Cathy Williams, Dana Caudle, Donna Smith and Jenny Braswell, -13 net.
Flight C – First – Carol Chase, Cindy Strohm, Diane Lavigne and Nancy Bogan, -17. Second – Debbie Six, Kim Feeney, Nell Vincent and Rene Parker, -15 net.
Spirit Award for most enthusiastic foursome was won by Amy Heniger, Elizabeth Crawford, Melissa Mulloy and Tamara Holt.