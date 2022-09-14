CE851EA7-EE6D-4198-AC5A-7244AFBFCF95.JPEG

GreatLIFE Golf and Fitness announced a merger last week with Brown Golf to create one of the largest golf holding and management entities in the country. Post-merger, GreatLIFE Golf’s portfolio will include 53 golf courses and four gyms located in nine states under the GreatLIFE Golf brand. Among the courses now in that grouping are Foxfire Golf and Resort and the Country Club of Whispering Pines. In total, that’s four courses in the Sandhills among the two clubs.

In addition, GreatLIFE Golf and Fitness of South Dakota, which is a lifestyle brand, will continue to operate under the GreatLIFE umbrella with seven golf facilities, 10 affiliate golf courses, 20 gyms and one bowling center.

