The atmosphere was electric inside the James Moore Gym as both sides battled from start to finish in a classic rivalry game when the Pinecrest girls basketball team welcomed Union Pines Tuesday night for a Sandhills Athletic Conference matchup.
A first-quarter lead from Pinecrest shrunk over the course of the game as the Vikings did not go down without a fight. An offensive battle over the final two quarters provided a close contest that the Patriots pulled out in the form of a 47-44 win.
“We just got to come out and play the game. (Union Pines) coach (Anissa) Little is a good coach, she had them prepared, and it’s a rivalry game. Rivalry games are different,” Pinecrest coach Ronshau Cole said. “We pulled out the win, and I’ll take it, but we got a lot of work to do.” Pinecrest has won six of the last seven contests against Union Pines under Cole.
In the fourth quarter, the Patriots (7-4, 5-0 Sandhills) held a 35-31 lead over the Vikings (5-10, 2-4 Sandhills). The Vikings started things off on a 7-2 run in the fourth and took the lead, 38-37, with five minutes remaining, and took it out to 40-37 before the Patriots answered with a 3-pointer from Zanodiya McNair to tie the game at 40-40. The lead changed twice between each side, and when it was tied 44-44 with a minute and a half to go. The Patriots got a steal and score from McNair, and followed it up with another steal on the inbounds pass to seal the deal for the tough win at home.
“It was a lot of pressure, but I just thought to myself to block out all the outside noise and just focus on the game,” McNair said. “We just kept talking, and when we would get in huddles with each other after each timeout, and tell each other to calm down and focus and don’t worry about the outside noise and just play our game.”
The start of the game saw the Patriots control the scoreboard for most of the first quarter. It took over seven minutes for the Vikings to score their first field goal of the game and the Patriots led 9-5 to end the first.
“I like the fight that we brought as far as the second, third and fourth quarter. If we had that same intensity in the first quarter, things might have been a little bit different. In the first quarter, especially in the first four or five minutes of the quarter, I think we psyched ourselves out because it's Pinecrest,” Little said. “It’s a mindset. We’ve got to be ready mentally to play and we're young and I think sometimes we want to wait and see how they're going to be, so to speak. But we got to come out in attack mode. We’ve got to change that mentality.”
The second quarter saw the Vikings start to mount a comeback, and the visitors eventually made it a one-point game with less than a minute to go in the first half. The Patriots held a 19-16 lead at the half.
The start of the second half saw the Vikings continue their momentum, and they kept up with the Patriots, trading basket for basket as the lead changed four times in the third and into the final eight minutes.
“We did what we game planned, we were patient offensively, getting out on the shooters, tried to stop penetration, getting back on defense, but at the same time we wanted to push tempo and we did that in the second quarter. We actually did it in the second, third and fourth quarter. We just had too many turnovers and too many missed opportunities down the stretch,” Little said.
“I felt like we were executing the game plan. I felt like we were playing within ourselves, and I felt like we were stepping up. I thought we were doing a good job with offensively being patient, making sure we were reversing the ball.”
McNair led the way for the Patriots finishing with 23 points, with 21 points coming after halftime. Jasiah Gilchrist followed with eight points and Donaka Owens had six on the night.
“I just felt like I needed to be a better teammate for my team, and I came out rusty but I realized that in order for us to win this game that I needed to perform. I just showed up like I was supposed to do,” McNair said. “(On defense) I stayed in front of that person, and I just kept denying the ball and got every steal I could.”
McNair accounted for all but seven of the second-half points from Pinecrest.
“She picked it up in the second half after we challenged them. I’m proud of Zanodiya and proud of the rest of the crew. They came out, but we just have to have a combined team effort,” Cole said. “Zanodiya is special, and last year we had some things going on to where she couldn’t play varsity, but she’s special and I look forward to coaching her for the next couple years”.
Corryn McCutchen led the way for the Vikings finishing with 13 points, Tayrn Pekala followed with 12 points and Meghan McCaskill with eight points. McCaskill pulled down 12 rebounds.
“You take out the first quarter, we outscored them the second, third and fourth quarters, so we’ve got to start better,” Little said.
The Vikings will return home Friday and take on Lee County at 6 p.m. The Patriots will travel to Richmond next Tuesday for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
“I think it woke them up because we’ve all played teams in the conference, but Scotland,” Cole said. “I think it woke them up that we’ve got to show up and show out. We’ve got to continue to practice and get better.”