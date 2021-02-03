Adversity has come from many different directions over the last year for Andrew McCormick.
A global pandemic has flipped the Union Pines senior offensive lineman’s world upside down, and then in October his father, Union Pines Principal Andy McCormick, was diagnosed with cancer.
The latter led McCormick to push even harder to develop himself for the next level, even after many camp events he had scheduled fell through due to COVID-19 changes. Wednesday was his day to cash in the hard work and the development over four year, signing to play college football at Wingate in front of family and teammates at the school.
“It has definitely pushed me to levels I’ve never thought I was going to be able to go,” McCormick said.
“When the stuff with my dad started in October, it kind of set me to the point where I had to stick nitrous tanks on my back end and send it. In my mind, you’ve got to put in the work to get what you want and that was the main driving point for the whole thing.”
McCormick is an all-conference offensive lineman for the Vikings, and had a lengthy list of combines and workouts lined up to help raise his exposure to college football teams. When that went away like most stuff in the pandemic, he went to work.
“I remember when COVID started, I went to Charleston Southern’s junior day and I had five-plus camps lined up from being invited there,” he said. “The week I was supposed to have all of them, everything got shut down.”
Second-year coach Lonnie Cox mentioned how McCormick has been a leader with his work ethic, even in tough situations.
“When faced with adversity, he fought harder, made more sacrifices, never gave up and never quit believing that this dream would come true,” Cox said. “It was humbling to watch him show up at 7:30 a.m. most mornings of the week and work to get stronger in the weight room without anyone mandating it.”
McCormick saw this has a way to prepare for the future that would include a grueling workout regime in college.
“That way it won’t be as big of a flip between working hard in high school and college,” he said. “Yes, you will have to work hard in college, but if you work hard in high school, it’s not going to be as much of a challenge.”
While recruitment was quieter than normal this offseason, that has six extra months tacked on this year due to the N.C. High School Athletic Association shifting football season to a February start, McCormick’s decision to go to the Division II school 45 minutes east of Charlotte was made on the spot after receiving his offer from the school in mid January.
The academics and athletics came together for the perfect situation for McCormick.
“They told me straight up, ‘if you go there, you’re going to work and we’re going to make you into the best possible person you can be,’” McCormick said. “I just fell in love with the whole thing. I said, ‘sign me up.’”
When McCormick told most teams that he looked to major in nursing in college, the conflicts were a deal breaker for most programs, but Wingate had no issue with his plan for higher education.
Putting ink to paper on the National Letter of Intent, McCormick said his heart started to race realizing the gravity of the situation that would set the course for the rest of his life. Also came a sense of relief.
“It took the weight off my shoulders,” McCormick said. “Now I can just go into my season playing ball.”
McCormick follows in the footsteps of his parents playing at the next level. His father Andy played football at North Carolina A&T and his mother Wendy played two sports at UNC Pembroke.
“College sports has kind of been a part of my whole life,” McCormick said.
Being immersed in that, playing football in college has been a lifelong dream for McCormick, and was more than likely a goal in his head when he first played for Cox in 2010 in the Lumberton Football Association.
Cox, a 20-year-old college student at the time, coached the youth team that included McCormick to a 7-0 record and a league championship.
That team signed a football and gave it to Cox, and for the first time in a decade was back in McCormick’s hands after the signing ceremony as a gift from his coach.
“Today, I would like to give that ball back to Andrew for what he and his teammates accomplished as a memory for the rest of his life,” Cox said.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.