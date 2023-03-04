Former Tin Whistles captain John McClain holds up a framed hickory brassie club made by Donald Ross in 1925 during his retirement recognition during the 119th birthday party for the Tin Whistles. Standing alongside McClain are former Tin Whistle presidents McClain worked with, from left, Mark Boynton, Terry Davis, Murray Stern, Ernie Ferrell, Tony Embrey, Mark Janasek and Bruce Hoffman. Not pictured is Mike McKitrick.
History is a subject that has always caught John McClain’s attention.
After a professional life working in the Washington, D.C., area, working in economic development and metropolitan planning and land use areas, his retirement to Pinehurst in 2013 included him continuing to learn as much history as possible about the area, and the Tin Whistles, by taking deep dives into the Tufts Archives at the Given Library.
“One of things I had done earlier than that was volunteer at the (Tufts) archives, and sort of soaked up the history of Pinehurst, and also all the stuff about the Tin Whistles, as much as you can know without being a member,” McClain said.
Through a connection with a member who was involved with the rules for the game of golf, McClain became a member of the Tin Whistles a decade ago. From there he enjoyed the weekly golf tournament put on for the members.
Then the position of captain opened up, a job that didn’t involve as much playing golf, but organizing the weekly tournaments for the Tin Whistles.
“I hadn’t been there for just about a year, this was probably back in 2014, and the guy at that time was going to retire from being the captain. They started asking if anyone wanted to apply for this and I jumped at it,” McClain said. “I was really enamored by that, and I was selected and felt really honored to do that.”
For the next eight-plus years, McClain set up the different formats and games that dated back to the earlier days of the oldest continuous men’s golfing society in the country, and he also scheduled the away games for the Tin Whistles that took them to different parts of the region, mostly playing some of Donald Ross’ other prominent courses.
McClain was the captain over his last tournament last month.
“The pleasure for me is doing this for the guys, especially maintaining and enhancing the legends and the legacy that we have for the history of his area,” McClain said. “It’s just a great organization. It’s the history and the legacy of it that really attracted me, and is really important for all of our members.”
Even outside of golf, the service to the community is a lasting legacy that McClain says stands out to him about the Tin Whistles.
“We’re not just golfers. Even going back to the depression in the 1930s, the Tin Whistles didn’t have their dinners. Instead of that, they spent their money on providing food for the families of the caddies here at Pinehurst,” McClain said. “In 1978, we started a scholarship program for high school students in Moore County.”
The Tin Whistles also have picked up trash on a stretch of Morganton Road the club adopted more than 30 years ago.
The Tin Whistles celebrated the 150th birthday of the famed golf innovator was celebrated by the Tin Whistles, and McClain took another responsibility for the momentous day when he made the toast to Ross’ birthday during the event.
“That was one very memorable time for me,” McClain said. “The most memorable time for me was when I was selected to be captain. I loved the game and I wanted to give back. It had just been so enjoyable. It’s always because of the guys and I get a lot of feedback from them. For me, it’s exciting to set up games and score them and announce who the winners are and give them trophies.”
With approximately 300 members and 250 who are active golfers, McClain enjoyed the responsibility that came with running the Saturday tournaments and the time shared between members.
Changing roles within the Tin Whistles with Ron Rankin taking over as captain, McClain finds himself back in the Tufts Archives once again.
“We have a history committee and I’m going to move over from captain to the history committee,” McClain said. “We have a history book that was written for the centennial in 2004, and (Tin Whistle historian) Jan (Ludwig) and I and about three other guys are taking different pieces of it and we’re going to update that report.”