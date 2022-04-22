Even in the moments after winning the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state 170-pound championship, college wrestling wasn’t in the plan for Union Pines’ Aiden McCafferty.
One of the most decorated wrestlers to come out of Union Pines was content with not buckling headgear or strapping on a singlet again. Then he took a visit to N.C. State and he began to second guess that plan.
“For a couple months after states, I staunchly planned on not wrestling at all in college. I was just going to leave it behind. When we went to State for the official visit, they were showing us stuff and talking about the academics there,” McCafferty said. “I started to come to the realization that it would be the smartest decision for me to go there. It’s pretty awesome to be at a D1 program like that, top-10 in the nation.”
On Thursday, the Union Pines senior signed his name on the dotted line of the National Letter of Intent to join the Wolfpack this coming school year.
“Aiden wasn’t sure about wrestling in college. He’s always up for a challenge, but his thing is if he takes a challenge, he’s going to go all in. He wasn’t sure about that,” Union Pines coach Brian Gray said. “After not knowing what was going to happen with Aiden, we had been talking a lot and speculating about what’s going to happen. I’m very excited that this is finally here and excited for Aiden to go to N.C. State and wrestle.”
McCafferty joins a pair of Union Pines graduates at the N.C. State program, brothers Alex and Aaron Faison. Aaron graduated in 2021 after his state championship, and Alex just completed his redshirt sophomore year.
“That was a big thing in the decision that I already have family there, and have kind of like a support group there already knowing people,” McCafferty said. “I’m already good friends with Aaron, so it’s cool to have a good friend there to go through everything I’m going to go through with.”
The Wolfpack wrestling program is trending in the direction much like McCafferty’s high school career went. After finishing sixth at states as a sophomore, McCafferty took second as a junior and ultimately stood atop of the podium in February as the school’s fifth individual state champion. N.C. State over the last decade has built up to be among the top 10 program’s in the country under coach Pat Popolizio.
“I like how serious they are in ensuring the academic success of their wrestlers, and their athletic success. Whatever you want, they’re going to work with you to get to that point,” McCafferty said. “State is a really good school. It’s only an hour away from my house and it has in-state tuition. It was the best college for me.”
The senior season for McCafferty included him finishing undefeated with a 54-0 record, a Sandhills Athletic Conference individual and tournament championship for his team. At the conference tournament, McCafferty was voted the most outstanding wrestler for conference, and a few weeks later he sealed his career state title with a tech fall win over Cole Reynolds from West Carteret.
The lessons that McCafferty has taught by example is something Gray hopes will resonate in the wrestling room, with a large number of returning wrestlers on hand for the signing ceremony.
“That’s our mentality at UP wrestling. What did we do this year? We went to the state dual final,” Gray said before questioning the group. “What’s next?”
Of the things that Aaron has told McCafferty to expect is how grueling the five-week summer training program will be. Because of that, McCafferty is training harder than ever.
“To make it easier on me, I’ve started training probably harder than I’ve ever done before, to be honest. It’s crazy because I’m just training to go to college and go to school,” McCafferty said. “Preseason is supposed to be pretty close to an extreme Army boot camp. I’ve been told to just survive in the preseason.”
With a tough challenge ahead of him, there’s only one way that McCafferty, and those that know him best, will handle the situation: “full on,” his coach said.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.