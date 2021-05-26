In a matchup of the top two teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings, both sides wore their emotions on their sleeve, and pitching dominated between Pinecrest and Scotland Tuesday night.
With the bright lights shining, Pinecrest sophomore Colby Wallace battled through shoulder spasms midway through the game, before finding his groove in the middle innings to set up a 3-2 win for the Patriots.
“It’s been fun because I never really got to experience all the hype and being able to come out here under the lights and play,” Wallace said referring to the season cut short last year. “It’s just a different feeling.”
The decision put Scotland and Pinecrest in a tie atop the conference standings with a 6-1 record. With matchups against teams in the bottom half of the conference standings remaining the rest of the way for both teams after this week, Thursday’s meeting in Laurinburg carries a lot of weight in the conference championship hunt.
Gifted with a three-run lead after the first inning, Wallace faced adversity from his opponents and the slight injury in the third inning. Scotland put the first three runners on with the top of its lineup to load the bases with no outs. A Bryant Kimbrell grounder into a fielder’s choice scored a run and was followed up with a Bryant Grubbs RBI single later in the inning to cut the Patriot lead to 3-2.
“Colby tonight battled early. That third inning, they had the bases loaded and we limited them to two,” Pinecrest coach Jeff Hewitt said. “Colby just came back in and said, ‘I got it.’ You could see it. He was building every time he went back out. We got total confidence.”
As both sides got out of each half inning on defense, the emotions were visible and audible, but that’s what drew Wallace back to the mound through the injury.
“They got me going over there when they started yelling. They just revived my arm and it was fine,” Wallace said. “Just wanting to win more than them keeps me going. I love games like that.”
To get the final 12 outs of the contest, Wallace locked in as he collected eight strikeouts in the win and allowed two walks.
The blossoming maturity from the Patriots also had to come out over the final four innings.
“They’re learning to be varsity baseball players every night,” Hewitt said.
“Learning to play with each other was the biggest thing. We’re finding that chemistry and now we’re in a good groove right now with each other,” junior Cam Bunker said. “It came down to who had the bigger heart and who wanted to win more.”
Then senior R.J. Sales came in to shut the door in the seventh, striking out two and getting a short pop-up that Wallace laid out for a diving grab at third to close out the contest.
“Just knowing that R.J.’s going on the mound, I’m fine out there knowing he’s going out there and will fill it up and throw hard,” Wallace said. “Just being able to throw the whole game and then give the ball to somebody and know they’re going to close it for me is the best feeling.”
Sales will get the start on Thursday against the Scots, and the senior UNCW signee is expected to be a source of energy in the second meeting of the squads.
“He’s a team leader that brings us together and gets us fired up,” Bunker said.
In the bottom of the first, Pinecrest rallied with two-out runs coming from the middle of their order. Bunker started off the rally with an RBI double to right center field, and then scored in the next at-bat when Jackson Kuhn ripped a sharp grounder down the first-base line to make it 2-0. Kuhn scored to make it 3-0 when a grounder was bobbled by Nick Cooke at second base.
“We tell our guys all the time, ‘tough teams have two-out RBIs,’” Hewitt said. “I love that as their coach because they believe in what we’re doing.”
From there, Scotland starter Lane Roberson held the Patriots to one hit, and Parker Byrd came on in the sixth inning to strike out two in his one inning of hitless work.
While the pitching kept the Patriots from stringing too many scoring chances together, runners were still able to get on base, but baserunning mistakes came in bad moments in the fourth and fifth innings.
“We will learn from tonight and know what we’ve got to do Thursday,” Bunker said.
