Being in the spotlight of the N.C. High School Athletic Association state wrestling finals for the first time, Union Pines junior Nicholas Mascolino had a sleepless Friday night ahead of his state championship match, but that didn’t lead to a letdown in the 182-pounder’s energy.
The nerves were there for Mascolino, but in his match against North Iredell’s Brixon Burgess, the key was not to let his emotions show after he waited for the finals of the other 13 weight classes in the Greensboro Coliseum to be completed for him to complete in the finale.
“Everyone is just as scared and nervous as you are. It’s all about being able to not show your nerves and do what you have been training for the last few years of high school,” Mascolino said.“I tried to not think about it. I couldn’t sleep last night, so I was so amped up.”
Amped up, Mascolino used a reversal midway through the second period to set up a quick pin, and claim the 3A state title. The Union Pines program has brought back an individual title in each of the last three years.
“It’s what he’s done for a year. He lifts to stay strong and he does offseason competition, and he’s just talented,” Union Pines coach Brian Gray said. “He went out there and got the job done.”
Mascolino was one of two first-time finalists for the Vikings in the state tournament. Two matches before Mascolino’s pin, sophomore Brock Sullivan faced Matt Karagias from Stuart Cramer in the 160-pound final.
Battling hard through two periods, Karagias won the title with a pin in the third period.
“It was just all about technique and staying in the right position. I knew he was just fundamentally nearly perfect, and I had to tweak my style to counter his,” Sullivan said. “It didn’t help that he was of a similar build to me, so it was a style clash.”
Pinecrest sent two seniors to the finals, defending champion Jayden Dobeck at 160 pounds and Riley Merchant at 145.
Dobeck’s chance to claim a second straight crown fell short by a 4-1 decision to Drew Pepin from Northwest Guilford.
“Everyone here wanted to see the match, state champ versus state champ; Division-I commit versus Division-I commit,” Dobeck said. “I knew I had to get that back in the second and third period. I tried by getting an escape and got a penalty point, but he just wrestled better than me. That’s all it really was.”
Merchant, like the two Vikings, was in the title bout for the first time in his career, and dropped an 18-3 tech fall decision to Tyler Tracy, a defending state champion from Cardinal Gibbons.
“It was an awesome experience walking out the tunnel and seeing all the faces and everyone cheering,” Merchant said. “I didn’t get the outcome I wanted, but it’s an accomplishment to be here. I’m happy with what I did. It wasn’t my overall goal, but I’m excited.”
Union Pines finished third in the 3A team standings with 90.5 points, and Pinecrest took 10th in 4A with 47 points.
Coming to states with two fewer wrestlers than last year, the seven Vikings had five wrestlers earn a spot on the podium.
“The start was great. We were 7-0 after the first round, and everybody wrestled well,” Gray said. “Overall I’m proud of our team’s performance; 90.5 points might be the most by a Union Pines team. They lived up to expectations, and some of them exceeded a little bit.”
Before the final bouts, five local wrestlers were navigating their ways through the consolation brackets and into placing matches at the N.C. High School Athletic Association state tournament in Greensboro.
All three of the wrestlers from Union Pines still in contention came away with spots on the podium.
Senior Colton Collins came in fourth place in the 3A 220-pound division, falling to Dallas Bailey from C.B. Aycock with a pin in the closing seconds of the first period. Collins earned an 11-10 decision earlier in the day, and then won 6-5 in the consolation semifinals.
Fellow senior Jayden Crawford took fifth, closing his high school career with a win in the fifth-place match over Joshua Kozminski from Dixon by a 9-5 decision. Crawford’s Saturday included a 9-3 decision to move to the consolation round. He dropped to the fifth-place match after losing the consolation semifinals by a 4-0 decision.
After dropping his semifinal match in the 3A 106-pound division, Union Pines junior Aiden Enright was placed in the consolation semifinals, falling by a 6-2 decision in that match. In the fifth-place match, he lost a 5-2 decision to Dudley’s Elijah Dorsey and placed sixth in his first appearance in the state tournament.
North Moore junior Nathan Rogers placed the highest of all the non-finalists with his third-place finish at the 1A 200-pound division.
Rogers used a late reversal in the third period of the third-place match against Blake Sain from Swain County. Rogers claimed a pair of pins in the consolation brackets to move to the third-place match.
Pinecrest’s Cooper Ogden was wrestling back Saturday morning into a placing match, and was defeated by a 7-4 decision in the round before the consolation semifinals in the 4A 160-pound class.