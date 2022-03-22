IMG-1047.jpeg

Union Pines’ Catherine Martindale signs to run track and field for Lenoir-Rhyne next season during a ceremony Friday.

 Courtesy photo

Catherine Martindale didn’t see herself continuing her track and field career at the next level this time last year, but hard work and determination have led her to being a college athlete this fall.

The Union Pines senior signed to Lenoir-Rhyne Friday at a ceremony held in the school’s auxiliary gym.

“I just kept pushing myself and fell in love with my sport, and I saw that I could do it,” Martindale said. “The coach took me into the weight room and my jaw dropped. It was gorgeous and the campus is beautiful. Everyone was so nice when I met them. I just loved the campus. It was so pretty.”

She said the Bears see her as a short-distance runner in the future at distances under 400 meters.

“It’s really exciting and I’m speechless, honestly,” Martindale said.

During the indoor track season this winter, Martindale recorded a time of 8.78 seconds in the 55-meter dash and 12.54 seconds in the 55-meter hurdles.

At the 2021 Tri-County Conference championships last spring, Martindale recorded a time of 14.54 seconds in the 100 meters.

Martindale said that she wants to use this season to help build herself up to get better on the track ahead of college.

“I’m going to take a two-week break and not think about track, but then put my work back in and keep going,” Martindale said.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

