After serving as the assistant coach for four seasons, Felicia Marks will take over as the varsity head volleyball coach at Union Pines starting this fall.
Marks was approved by the Moore County Schools Board of Education earlier this week.
“I’m really mostly excited just to continue to be with the girls. This will be my fifth year coaching at Union Pines with volleyball,” Marks said. “To see the freshmen who are now seniors and continue to develop them as players, and hopefully get them to take the next step with their volleyball career.”
She replaces Toni Douglas-Boney, who had a string of success over her seven seasons with the program and has moved to Butler in Charlotte. The Vikings went 130-37 overall and 65-11 record in conference play under Douglas-Boney, and won four straight Tri-County Conference titles leading up to the realignment that goes into effect this season.
Through the transition, Marks said there will be consistency in the style of coaching as she was a player when Douglas-Boney was an assistant coach at Pinecrest nearly a decade ago.
“The way I coach was really similar to how she kind of runs things,” Marks said. “I truly felt like I would be the best fit, especially with it being so close to the start of the season. I felt like the girls needed consistency moving forward, especially with it being so inconsistent moving forward with the new conference.”
That new conference, called the Sandhills Athletic Conference, has Union Pines as one of four 3A schools who will also compete against 4A schools Pinecrest, Richmond and Hoke County in conference play. Scotland moves down from 4A to 3A this realignment rotation.
“I’m really excited. I played volleyball and graduated from Pinecrest. The new conference is pretty familiar to me,” Marks said. “That’s another reason I’m excited to take over. It’s going to be a different change for us.”
Marks graduated from Pinecrest in 2013 and then attended UNC. While at Chapel Hill was where Marks got her first taste in coaching volleyball on the club volleyball team. As a four-year player, Marks was the club president, which led to being a player-coach for the team, for her final two seasons.
When she returned home to Moore County five years ago, she started out as the assistant basketball coach at Union Pines, and then was asked to be a part of the volleyball program at the school, and has served as the JV volleyball coach.
Marks is a physical education teacher at Crain’s Creek Middle School.
