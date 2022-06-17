When the first workout for the Union Pines boys basketball team this summer started last week, Zachary Marks noticed a lot of similarities from the previous offseasons as an assistant coach for the team.
Sneakers squeaked on the hardwood floor, a chorus of basketball echoed throughout the Bob Ward Gymnasium, but there was something not the same as summers past with coach Nick Boney’s voice no longer directing the players. This time, it was his.
“The first practice was a little weird walking in and not having Boney in there, and especially before our first game on Tuesday (at the Richmond team camp),” Marks said. “Once practice started and once the games started, it was just another day for me. Just giving it my all, and hopefully they give the same thing.”
Marks was approved as the new head boys basketball coach at Union Pines this week, fulfilling a goal that he had when he was a basketball player at Pinecrest. Boney left Union Pines to take a job at Providence High School in the Charlotte area.
Playing for coach Mike Apple, who is now at Sandhills Community College, Marks suffered injuries as a player, but was still kept in the fold by the coach. Boney was an assistant coach on those teams at Pinecrest.
“Coach Apple did a really good job of keeping me in the program, and he’s really one of the biggest guys that influenced me to be a head coach one day,” Marks said.
The new head coach inherits a program that Boney has built up in recent years. The Vikings finished this past season with an 18-8 overall record and finished as the top 3A team in the Sandhills Athletic Conference this season.
Marks brings a familiarity now in his fifth season with the program, after coming on as an assistant in 2018.
“Boney did a good job of putting me in a situation where if the time comes that I could hopefully take over, depending on how the interview process goes,” Marks said. “Whether it was running the kids camp or setting up the schedules, I think he did a good job getting ready for that moment. I was excited when the job opened, but of course it was weird not having him here.”
Marks previously served as an assistant coach at Southern Alamance under former head coach Josh Hayes, who is now at The Citadel. He graduated from Wingate with a degree in mathematics in 2016.
Like every new coach that takes over the program, Marks sees some ways where the team can play slightly different under his leadership.
“I think we’re going to play a little bit faster. We’re definitely going to try and get the guys more conditioned just to play more up-tempo. We don’t have the 6-6 and 6-7 in the middle like we’ve had before in the last couple years,” Marks said. “The defense is going to kind of stay the same. Staying in people’s grill, and make them work as hard as you can.”
That in-your-face defensive style came as a product of Boney.
With the change in the head coach’s chair on the sidelines, continuity comes with that change for Marks.
“I think the guys are excited. They know what I’m going to bring to the table, which is one of the better things of hiring in-house. Some of whom I’ve been with for three years, two years or even just one year,” Marks said. “We had a really good year this past year with community support. At the kids camp, we had over 80 kids here, which is the most we’ve had in a while.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.