Union Pines defeats Lee County, 4-3

Union Pines Vikings Bryson Horney (4) delivers during a game against Lee County.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

After claiming the first baseball conference title in nine seasons, the Union Pines baseball team had the most players of any team in the Tri-County Conference selected all-conference and its head coach was named the league’s top coach.

Union Pines falls to Terry Sanford, 14-6 in first round of state tournament

Union Pines Vikings head coach Eric Marion talks with the team before the first round of the 3A state baseball playoffs. Marion was named coach of the year in the conference this year.

The Vikings finished the season with a 12-2 record, which included a first-round playoff exit to Terry Sanford. Coach Eric Marion was named the conference’s coach of the year in his sixth season leading the program.

The .860 win percentage was the best in a season for the Vikings under Marion.

Selected all-conference were seniors Bryson Horney, Ethan McKay and Jack Lange, as well as junior Chance Purvis.

Union Pines falls to Terry Sanford, 14-6 in first round of state tournament

Union Pines' Chance Purvis (10) is congratulated by teammates after a home run in the playoff game this season.

Horney, a Belmont Abbey signee, posted a team-high in batting average, home runs, innings pitched and the best ERA among pitchers on the staff that saw more than 10 innings.

With a .422 average, Horney knocked home 22 RBIs this season in the No. 3 hole in the batting order. He also knocked out six home runs, including a five-game stretch early in the season where he had a home run each outing. Seven games, Horney had multiple hits. On the mound, he pitched a team-high 34 ⅓ innings, with a 2.24 ERA and 29 strikeouts.

Purvis also was a two-way threat for the Vikings with five home runs this season, and a team-high 23 RBIs. He hit .396 for the season and had eight multi-hit games.

Union Pines defeats Western Harnett, 16-6; clinches conference championship

Union Pines seniors Jack Lange (6) touches home after a homer this season.

The junior right-hander pitched 30 ⅓ innings, and struck out a team-best 43 batters.

The starting center fielder all season, McKay’s final season before joining the UNC Greensboro program hit .381 and scored 20 runs this season hitting ahead of Horney and Purvis. McKay drove in nine runs and had a homer. On the basepaths, he had a team-best 13 stolen bases to go along with his .500 on-base percentage.

The leadoff batter all season, Lange hit .388 with a .462 on-base percentage. His 22 runs scored was the highest on the team. The UNCG signee also had two home runs and eight RBIs.

Union Pines defeats Western Harnett, 16-6; clinches conference championship

Union Pines Vikings Ethan McKay (15) delivers against Western Harnett.

Lange’s nine stolen bases were second-best on the team and he sported a .816 fielding percentage at shortstop.

Lee County’s Carson Kelly, a N.C. State signee, was named the conference’s player and pitcher of the year.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

