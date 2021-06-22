After claiming the first baseball conference title in nine seasons, the Union Pines baseball team had the most players of any team in the Tri-County Conference selected all-conference and its head coach was named the league’s top coach.
The Vikings finished the season with a 12-2 record, which included a first-round playoff exit to Terry Sanford. Coach Eric Marion was named the conference’s coach of the year in his sixth season leading the program.
The .860 win percentage was the best in a season for the Vikings under Marion.
Selected all-conference were seniors Bryson Horney, Ethan McKay and Jack Lange, as well as junior Chance Purvis.
Horney, a Belmont Abbey signee, posted a team-high in batting average, home runs, innings pitched and the best ERA among pitchers on the staff that saw more than 10 innings.
With a .422 average, Horney knocked home 22 RBIs this season in the No. 3 hole in the batting order. He also knocked out six home runs, including a five-game stretch early in the season where he had a home run each outing. Seven games, Horney had multiple hits. On the mound, he pitched a team-high 34 ⅓ innings, with a 2.24 ERA and 29 strikeouts.
Purvis also was a two-way threat for the Vikings with five home runs this season, and a team-high 23 RBIs. He hit .396 for the season and had eight multi-hit games.
The junior right-hander pitched 30 ⅓ innings, and struck out a team-best 43 batters.
The starting center fielder all season, McKay’s final season before joining the UNC Greensboro program hit .381 and scored 20 runs this season hitting ahead of Horney and Purvis. McKay drove in nine runs and had a homer. On the basepaths, he had a team-best 13 stolen bases to go along with his .500 on-base percentage.
The leadoff batter all season, Lange hit .388 with a .462 on-base percentage. His 22 runs scored was the highest on the team. The UNCG signee also had two home runs and eight RBIs.
Lange’s nine stolen bases were second-best on the team and he sported a .816 fielding percentage at shortstop.
Lee County’s Carson Kelly, a N.C. State signee, was named the conference’s player and pitcher of the year.
