From cross-country road trips and little time off during the summer with a 162-game Major League Baseball season, the sport that Dillon Maples grew up loving quickly lost its joy when baseball became a business.
He was living a dream, but playing the sport professionally and training essentially year round since he graduated from Pinecrest in 2011 began to wear him down.
Maples was able to rekindle the enjoyment this spring, but it was far away from any Major League stadium, or a bullpen in the minors. It came at a school that was his rival growing up, as an assistant coach for the Union Pines baseball team.
“It’s good to still be involved in the game. I didn’t think I would want any part of coaching after I was away from the game. It’s fun, and these guys bring a ton of energy to practice and when they play the game,” Maples said. That’s something that was missing in the realm that I was in. They’re screaming and hollering, they strike a guy out and they come back to the dugout high-fiving, and they love each other and love playing, and they’re having a great time. When you’re playing 162 games, and you’re going from October, November all the way to late September.
“It’s been missing, and now I’ve got it and I’m extremely happy to see the game the way that it is meant to be played every single day.”
The sometimes overwhelming experience of professional baseball has slowed down for Maples now wearing the Union Pines navy and Columbia blue, helping the pitcher for the Vikings perfect their craft. It’s something that the former Pinecrest Patriot never saw coming,
“If you would’ve asked me a year ago, I would’ve told you, ‘No. What? No shot,’” Maples said.
Lessons learned from every level of baseball is what Maples is passing along to the Union Pines arms this season.
“I’m trying to get these guys better. I’ve made a lot of mistakes, and I’ve done a lot of learning, and I’m trying to pass that along to them,” Maples said.
Searching for the love of the sport again, Maples is also rehabbing a shoulder surgery that has a recovery time of about a year. The surgery repaired a labral tear and cleaned out his rotator cuff on his right throwing shoulder. He is adamant that he is taking his rehabilitation day to day, and then will weigh the possibilities of a return to pro ball.
The surgery has sidelined him, but Maples went to a familiar place to help keep him connected to the game in his time away.
“I’ve had a great relationship with (Union Pines coach) Eric (Marion) that goes back several years. He’s been awesome with me, taking care of me. Anytime I needed a catcher to throw a side or play catch, he would come out during his planning period in December in the freezing cold with a little rain, and he’s playing catch with me,” Maples said. “He’s one of my homeboys. He’s always looked out for me and my family. My mom has been teaching here for a long time, and he looks after her as well.”
Marion’s first memories of Maples was seeing Dillon, and his brothers, Carson and Jackson, “causing havoc,” in the Pinecrest hallways when the current Union Pines baseball coach was a student taking Tracy Maples’ class. One summer, Marion came back from college to Pinecrest and was an assistant coach in the summer league when Maples was playing.
“I knew he was having surgery this round and I was like, ‘I know you probably need something to do, buddy. Why don’t you come out here and help us,’” Marion said. “It’s been awesome for him to stay around the game. He can do his rehab stuff in the bullpen, he’s got the boys to throw with. Everything he needs to accomplish, he can do it here.”
Maples has taken his rehab in baby steps, even though the players would like nothing more than to hit batting practice or catch a big-leaguer pitching from the mound.
“I just knew the opportunity was just too good for me to pass up. I was coming off shoulder surgery, needed rehab, wanted to stay active in the game and stay sharp,” Maples said. “There are good days and bad days. Some days it feels like a two-by-four up there. Then there’s good days where you’re thinking there is still something up there.”
Playing baseball from every level, this stop on Maples’ career has opened his eyes to what goes behind a practice plan.
Marion’s structure to make the most of every rep stood out to Maples when he started helping out with the team.
“It’s structured from the time they walk into that locker room to the time they break down and leave. If it was up to me, it would be a zoo out here, and you can’t do that,” Maples said. “He does a great job of getting as much time and performance out of these guys in practice.”
Helping to make sure every practice goes to making the players better, Maples has seen the Vikings show a hunger to improve, a positive quality for the young squad.
“There’s an eagerness to get better, which I didn’t really anticipate,” Maples said. “These guys want to win, and it’s so exciting to come to the ballpark every day with a group that’s fired up to get after it and win games.”
While he said he had an “ignorance” to the amount of time that coaches dedicate, his ability to connect with athletes has seemed to come naturally, both on and off the field.
“He knows how to interact well. He’s really good at building your confidence, and helping you on and off the field,” Union Pines sophomore pitcher Ryan Wallace said. “He’s really helped me develop a deeper curveball with more depth, more bite. I’m spinning the laces better and getting more spin on it. He helped the fastball with some run.
“And he’s the best (substitute teacher) in the school.”
Well known in the community for his rise to the majors after working his way through the minors, Maples’ story makes him one of those people that players make sure to listen closely when he speaks.
Maples made his Major League debut Sept. 3, 2017 with the Chicago Cubs, and over the next four seasons he’s appeared in 59 games, throwing 54 2/3 innings and striking out 79 batters. He has a career ERA in the Majors of 5.10, and his final season with the Cubs in 2021 included him pitching 31 1/3 innings and sporting a career-low 2.59 ERA.
He was released following the season, and the Philadelphia Phillies signed Maples to a minor-league contract last March, releasing him in June after appearing in 19 games with the Phillies AAA affiliate.
Maples was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 14th round of the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Pinecrest with a $2.5 million signing bonus.
With those numbers, there’s a lot for the Union Pines players to learn from, but the feeling is mutual in the locker room, dugouts and in the bullpen.
“It’s pretty tough for the boys not to listen to a guy that’s played Major League Baseball,” Marion said. “He probably enjoys being around them more than vice versa.”
