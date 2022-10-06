After nearly a decade playing professional baseball, pitching in pressure-packed situations from coast to coast, Pinecrest graduate Seth Maness is now having to adjust back to another rigorous schedule: that of a college student.
After spending last year at UNC Wilmington on the baseball staff as the coordinator of player development last season, a former assistant coach from Maness’ playing days at East Carolina provided an opportunity for the former big leaguer to join the staff at Florida State. Starting as a graduate assistant coach in August, Maness will help coach the Seminoles, while also pursuing a postgraduate degree.
“My dad’s been on me for years since I finished playing. He's like, ‘Please go back to school. You won’t regret it.’ It’s something that kind of fell in my lap having that opportunity,” Maness said. “It’s crazy how it worked out. Link (Jarrett) reached out to me and I’ve kind of wanted to go back to school. I’m getting my master’s right now, which is a big change for me being that it’s been 11 years since I had a class and I never had an online class and I'm trying that again.”
Jarrett was hired this offseason to lead Florida State. Jarrett recruited Maness and was an assistant coach at East Carolina for the 2008 and 2009 seasons.
“Throughout his recruitment I quickly realized how talented Seth was as a pitcher and infielder,” Jarrett said in a press release. “He showed phenomenal instincts for the game and savvy on the mound. At East Carolina, he quickly evolved into one of college baseball’s most elite pitchers where his competitiveness and dedication to his teams was second to none.
“It was awesome to follow his outstanding career in the big leagues, which was so well deserved. He will be quite the addition to our program.”
Maness graduated from Pinecrest in 2007 and quickly made an impact for the Pirates as the 2008 Conference USA Freshman of the Year. He left Greenville, and still remains, as the program’s leader with 38 career wins, 334 career strikeout mark and 411 2/3 career innings pitched.
After being drafted in the 11th round of the 2011 MLB draft out of East Carolina, Maness made his debut in the majors during the 2013 season and appeared in four games during the 2013.
During that rookie season, Maness appeared in 66 games as the St. Louis Cardinals won the National League pennant and reached the World Series. He posted a career 1.46 ERA in 17 postseason appearances.
Maness made 215 appearances out of the bullpen his first three seasons, including a career-high 76 in 2015.
He signed with the Kansas City Royals after the 2016 season, making eight appearances during the 2017 season with the Royals. His last professional appearance of his nine-year professional career came in 2019 as a member of the Nashville Sounds, the triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.
Having experience playing and working in a mid-major college baseball program, he now makes the jump up to the power five level and the Atlantic Coast Conference. Maness remembers Florida State being the standard for college baseball in the 1990s under longtime coach Mike Martin Sr., and feels the tradition within the program each day in the baseball facility.
“For years growing up you would see Florida State baseball and it has just a different type of feel going to the College World Series for years in the 90s,” Maness said. “I’m very fortunate to be here.”
Maness said he has followed Jarrett’s coaching trajectory over the years, which included head coaching stops at UNC Greensboro and Notre Dame, before coming to Tallahassee. The process of coaching for Maness now involves helping set up practices, hitting balls to positional players with the fungo bat as well as operating the pitching machine for batting practice. He also is employing his playing experience to help players mentally.
“I’m trying to get back in the mindset of what it takes to perform at a level. And the success and failures, and how to handle mainly the failures, and what you are going to encounter how your body feels,” Maness said. “I’m trying to help them mentally on what happens here if you have a bad day today and seeing how we can move on from that.”
As well as adjusting to going back to the classroom, Maness is still learning the nuances that come with being back in the college game and NCAA rules.
“For me, being out of the college game for years and kind of getting back in the swing of things and how things work,” Maness said. “There’s a lot more rules that go along with the college game that I’ve been displaced from it. I’m still learning with that and trying to get a hold of how things operate at the college level.”
Maness’ classes this year are focusing on coaching theory, and will shift to sports management next fall. With an illustrious playing career, and now learning from the ground up at the collegiate coaching level, Maness’ learning at Florida State goes far beyond the classroom.
“I’d love to stay in the coaching world for a few years if I can. I’d love to be a pitching coach someday if I can,” he said. Chuck Ristano does a great job here with the pitchers; being able to pick his brain and talk with him and of course Link and how they evaluate pitchers, and really just learning the system at the college level and what it takes to perform at the college level.”