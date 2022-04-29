In the moments after breaking the post game huddle, many players for the Pinecrest softball team were visibly emotional, with an array of feelings after a 7-6 win in 10 innings at home against rival Union Pines Thursday.
The tears from two of those players were knowing the season is drawing to an end, and with that means one of the final times playing with the five seniors. Emotionally spent after a rollercoaster of a ballgame that included the jubilation after a homer and a tinge of anxiety in the seventh inning and through the extra innings that were quickly forgotten in the triumphant celebration when the Patriots dealt revenge to the Vikings.
“They’re like happy tears, and some are pain tears, but it’s OK,” sophomore Maggie Drake said, holding an ice pack on her right thigh. “This is the first year I’ve actually been friends with the seniors. It’s a lot of emotions. Happy and sad.”
Not many teams play one extra inning game into the 10th inning once in a season, but Pinecrest found itself in its second 10th inning Thursday. Earlier this season, Drake delivered a grand slam with no outs in the bottom of the 10th against Hoke County. The big moment found Drake in a similar spot once again.
With one out and runners on second and third, her goal was once again putting her power behind the ball.
“I’m thinking that whatever the pitch is, as long as it ain’t high or below my feet, hit the ball,” Drake said. “Wherever it goes. I don’t care. I knew it was going to basically be the same situation as last time. Someone was going to tag up.”
She connected with a pitch and sent it flying into right field. Freshman Allison Melango tagged up at third and the throw to the plate was not close enough to get a third out on the slide to end the game.
Drake was one of one Pinecrest batters with two hits.
“She works her butt off in practice. She’s the first one here and the last one to leave. You have to pry her off. ‘All right, Maggie it’s time to go. It’s 9 o’clock.’ And she will be like, ‘No coach, just one more rep,’” Pinecrest coach Tyler Ross said of the sophomore. “She’s got confidence in herself. When she went up to bat, I knew she’s got this.”
Hard work paying off had been a recurring theme this season for the Patriots, after an offseason of travel ball and workouts at the Pinecrest softball facility to improve upon a subpar season last spring.
Pinecrest junior Frances Hanshew came to high school with two goals, and accomplished one of them against the Vikings.
“I’m going to rob a home run and I’m going to hit one. Those were two of my goals for the end of the season. It took this long, but I got one,” Hanshew said. “It was a high pitch. I kept my hands through the ball, and the thing I was thinking about as I was swinging it was, ‘Oh dear Lord, please let this go over.’
“I didn’t think it was a home run until I got on first and coach (Morgan) Krout told me I hit it over.”
Hanshew lifted a pitch up in the zone to left center field to score two runs in a three-run bottom of the third inning. She finished with two hits in the game.
Karma Morrison drove in a run with a single two batters later to make it a 4-1 lead for Pinecrest.
Going into the seventh inning with a 4-2 lead, the Vikings executed well to get runners on for the heart of their batting order. A Corryn McCutchen bunt loaded the bases with one out in the frame, to set up sophomore Nicole Norman with several different options to cut into or take the lead. One swing from the catcher scored all four runs on a grand slam, giving Union Pines its first lead of the game at 6-4.
“I told them that this is a privilege to be in this situation and to be able to fight back. It wasn’t a matter of if we were going to score, it was how many we were going to score that inning,” Union Pines coach Doug Norman said. “The girls kept plugging and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Norman had a game-high three hits in the loss.
“I’m super proud of Nicole in that situation,” Doug Norman said. “She didn’t try to do too much. She handled the situation and produced.”
Pinecrest came back to the dugout in the bottom of the seventh and didn’t let the weight of the situation cause them to play outside of their game.
“Being an outfielder and seeing the ball going over and you can’t do anything to jump up and grab it is the worst feeling,” Hanshew said. “Most of the time when we go down, everything is just down. That time, we came back and worked together as a team. That’s what we needed.”
Morrison scored a run on a sacrifice fly. With two outs, freshman Ariana Reddinger slapped a line drive to left field that landed just shy of a diving effort from Isabella Garcia to knot the score at 6-all.
Pinecrest seniors Trissa Salazar and Joanna Joyce each had two hits in the win.
Union Pines’ Marissa Fuller got the start and struck out six batters in three innings, she was relieved by Megan Needhamd, who allowed six hits in her 6 ⅔ innings in the circle. Fuller also had three hits, to go along with two hits from McCutchen, Garcia and Taylor Parker.
Pinecrest closes out the regular season Friday at Hoke County.
“We can’t let off. We’ve got to carry this momentum into the next one,” Drake said.
Union Pines plays at Southern Lee Friday.
