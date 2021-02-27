History has a way of repeating itself, and the Pinecrest boys basketball team found itself in the same situation to end this season as it did last year.
After claiming two wins over Lumberton before the playoffs this season just like last season, the third meeting with the Pirates in the playoffs went the other way. This year, Lumberton defeated Pinecrest 54-50 in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A East regional semifinals, after doing so in the regional final a year ago.
“They are an extremely physical team and I was extremely proud of our team,” Pinecrest coach Ben Snyder said. “We had two really good 3 looks down the stretch, but we missed them.”
No. 8 Lumberton (13-2) rallied in the fourth quarter in the tight contest where neither team took a lead of more than nine points, and fourth-seeded Pinecrest (14-2) took a five-point lead with seven minutes left on a Kelvyn Harrington made 3-pointer.
“I thought that they got three or four offensive rebounds on that back side from where they missed shots and got the offensive rebound,” Snyder said. “I think the last three possessions we stopped them on the first shot and they scored off offensive rebounds.
Pirates big man Angel Bowie picked up a big scoring and rebounding load down the stretch, including scoring eight straight for Lumberton as the 43-38 Pinecrest advantage turned to a 46-43 lead for Lumberton.
Senior Bradlee Haskell tied the game up twice over the final three minutes, but big shots by Lumberton’s Jacob Hammonds for three and a layup by Matt Locklear put the Pirates up for good.
Haskell finished his Pinecrest career with a 29-point outing, with 16 coming after halftime. Junior J.J. Goins continued his strong play in the playoffs with 11 points.
A big part of the Pinecest offensive attack this season, senior Ian Blue, was held to two points and was a focal point of Lumberton’s defense.
“Our goal tonight was to take away Ian Blue,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “We knew that Bradlee was going to get his, you can double, triple or however you want, but we wanted to go at Ian and luckily it worked out in our favor.”
Lumberton jumped ahead 9-0 out the gate before Pinecrest responded with a 10-0 run of its own. Both teams were tied at 14 and 28 at the end of the first and second quarter.
Then in the second half, shots from deep started to fall for Lumberton.
After holding Charlie Miller, the Pirates top 3-point shooting weapon to six points last Friday, the senior had 18 points on Saturday with 15 coming on five made 3-pointers. Hammonds hit a trio of shots from behind the arc as well.
“You look at the first half and I thought we were really good defensively,” Snyder said. “They didn’t get much inside. But those two kids, if they get half a second inside of 25 feet and it was good.”