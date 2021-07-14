The tough field of players from all over the world, the courses for the first round of stroke play at the 119th North & South Women’s Amateur proved to be equally as tough Tuesday.
Nine players find themselves in red figures after 18 holes of stroke play, with 18 more set for tomorrow before the field is cut down to the top 32 golfers for stroke play. Hsin-Yu Lu shot a 2-under-par 70 on Pinehurst No. 4 to lead by a stroke over eight golfers at 1 under.
Lu followed up her first two birdies with a bogey through the first 11 holes. Coming in, the Oregon product had birdies on Nos. 13 and 16 to get to 2 under.
Eight of the nine golfers under par after Tuesday played their first 18 holes of stroke play on Pinehurst No. 4.
Girls North & South Junior champion Brooke Rivers was the only golfer under par on Pinehurst No. 2 Tuesday. The Candian native claimed three straight birdies on hole Nos. 3, 4 and 5. Bogeys on the eighth, 12th and 15th holes took her back to even par before a birdie on the 16th hole to finish at 1 under for the round. She is attempting to become the first women’s golfer to win both North & South women’s events in the same year.
Defending champion Rachel Kuehn is in a tie for 66th at 5 over after her round on No. 2.
Local competitors did not fare well in the first round of the North & South.
Mara Hirtle leads the locals in the field with her round of 81 to open on No. 4. Maya Beasley, from Pinehurst, sits at 10-over-par round on No. 2 and in a tie for 104th place. Nicole Adam closed with an eagle on No. 16 and a birdie on the 18th hole to finish off a round of 11-over-par 83 on No. 2. Katelyn Kenthack sits in a tie for 113th place with an opening 84 on Pinehurst No. 4.