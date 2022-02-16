Perfect is what Union Pines’ Aiden McCafferty and Pinecrest’s Matt Rowland have had this season on the mat, and the two wrestlers who have dominated everyone they have faced hope the perfection can remain for four more matches this weekend.
The two local seniors are part of eight returners to the N.C. High School Athletic Association individual state championships this weekend, while the other 11 state qualifiers from Moore County are searching for insight from those that have wrestled under the bright lights of the Greensboro Coliseum before.
The start of the 2A, 3A and 4A tournaments is Thursday, with the 1A ranks starting Friday. All the buildup leads to the finals Saturday afternoon.
Rowland’s pursuit of a second state title and a fourth appearance on the podium begins against Weddington’s Carter Bockenstedt. With a 34-0 record this season, Rowland’s fourth time to states still comes with some of the feelings he had as a young freshman.
“I have a couple days left in practice. I can get some extra work in, but really it’s just excitement because I’ve been looking forward to this all year to get my second state title and finish out my season undefeated,” Rowland said.
Talking about winning a state title is something two highly favored wrestlers aren’t shying away from. Rowland knows this is what he’s been working up to.
“I don’t really have much pressure on me. I feel pretty relaxed because I’ve been on this stage before,” Rowland said. “It’s fun. I’ve kind of been dreading this moment because I like wrestling a lot and I like high school wrestling. It is also exciting to go out there and wrestle my heart out one last time and wrestle with my teammates one last time.”
McCafftery wrestles against C.J. Harriill from West Rowman to open the tournament Thursday. After coming so close to a title with a second-place finish last year, McCafferty takes a 43-0 record into his third and final appearance at states.
“This has been years of angst, hard work, grit, blood, sweat and tears, and so much energy has been invested into these three days. I’m super nervous, but obviously I’m expecting a championship,” McCafferty said. “I want that title.”
Equally important to preparing your body for the state title is also taking time to get away from the action to recuperate, McCafferty said.
“How you deal with the hours of those days is pretty important. It’s going to be a long three days. You wrestle and then you should take some time from the arena,” McCafferty said. “You can’t spend all your energy those three days just focusing on the finals. It could overwhelm you.”
Both have experience wrestling in the Coliseum and have given their teammates an idea of what to expect when they step out of the tunnel into the 23,500-seat stadium.
“I think it’s scary at first. It’s definitely terrifying to step into a gym that big,” McCafferty said. “I tell everybody that’s talked to me about it to just focus on the square of the mat. You’ve got to limit your view to what you’re used to.”
“At times it can be a little stressful because you look up in the group for warmups and you see all those people,” Rowland said. “It can get you a little nervous, but I’ve been telling them to stay calm the whole time and not even worry about what’s going on around you. Just worry about what you need to do in your match.”
Union Pines has eight other wrestlers heading to states, including senior Gaige Lloyd returning after a quick exit last year at states.
Lloyd won his regional at 145 pounds and will wrestle against Ian Murdock from North Davidson to open action Thursday.
“I definitely want to win my next four matches. That’s exactly what I want to do. Win it because it’s my last time,” Lloyd said. “You can practice being in a big crowd or play it out beforehand, but nothing really prepares you for the big stage until you’re there.”
Senior Kellen DeVries, junior Jayden Crawford and sophomores Joseph Vrabcak and Nicholas Mascolino make their first appearances at states.
DeVries opens his championship at 285 pounds against Dallas Bailey from C.B. Aycock.
“It’s a spectacle. People come from all around to watch and it’s a big deal. You’ve got to take that out of it and just think about your match and treat it like any old match,” DeVries said. “Now it is finally hitting me that this is it. This is all I’ve got so I’ve got to put it all out there.”
Crawford takes on West Brunswick’s Marquis Shaw in the first round of the 113-pound championship.
“The journey to get here was the hard part and it’s the part I trained for,” Crawford said. “Now that I’m actually here, if I can put my mind to it, I can win the state championship.
“I have to tell myself that I deserve to be here. For the people that make it there, the seeds don’t matter. Everyone is basically on the same level.”
Vrabcak’s first-round opponent at 138 pounds is Pisgah’s Xander Hill.
“Knowing that I can go out and compete, no matter how tough the match is something I can take from that,” Vrabcak said. “I’m just excited to go. I’m not worried about winning it right now because I’ve still got two years to do it. I’m just trying to do my best and score as many points as I can for my team and just try to get better.”
Mascolino also wants to use this experience to grow in his wrestling career, but knows that to beat first-round opponent Hiroki Cruz from West Carteret in the 182-pound championship is something he can’t just train for now.
“You can’t prepare for it now. This takes months upon years of developing. You can’t just four days from now be a state champ. You’ve got to do everything right outside of here,” he said. “I treat every match like it’s the state finals, from the beginning of the season to now.”
The Vikings bring three freshmen to the state tournament, something coach Brian Gray said is a first in recent history for the program.
Keaton Crawford starts the 106-pound championship against Kyle Simpson from Parkwood.
“Me being a freshman, I don’t think about it too much. I just don’t want to go 0-2,” Keaton said. “I’ve been practicing with Jayden a lot. Practicing with someone higher than me has helped me a lot.”
Finn McCafferty has picked older brother Aiden’s brain about the expectations for states. In his first-round bout of the 132- pound division, he wrestles against Matthew Lieberman from Currituck.
“I’m looking to place,” Finn said. “I should just be having fun really, but I want to take this seriously to say that I can place as a freshman or even go to the finals.
“It’s going to take me wrestling my absolute best, and focusing on stuff that my brother has taught me.”
Brock Sullivan came out on top of his regional, higher than his expectations entering the year, and he’s riding that momentum into his opening match at 160 pounds against Matthew Peterson from Ashe County.
“I was thinking it was going to be a slow, incremental progression. After the freshman year I was hoping to start and then after that I could be regional champions and go to the state tournament. I never expected to be in this position now,” Sullivan said. “You have to expect studs and so you have to go out there and wrestle like a stud.”
Pinecrest brings the most experienced squad of the three schools in terms of state tournament appearances. Among the returners with Rowland are junior Riley Merchant at 132 pounds, junior Jayden Dobeck at 160 pounds, senior Robert Hyder at 182 pounds, senior Will Brock at 220 pounds and senior Chase Godwin at 285 pounds.
Merchant takes on Athony Hopkins from South Mecklenburg in the first round.
“I didn’t do as well as I wanted to last year and this year I’m just preparing harder,” Merchant said. “I want to win a state championship so the thought of me being No. 1 on the podium keeps driving me to be the best wrestler I can be.”
After taking a second as a freshman, Dobeck has used that close call to drive him over the last two years. He gets Weddington’s Bennett DiCarlo to start the championship.
“I’m really just trying to keep my head right and doing what I know I can do,” Dobeck said. “My goal is to win it really. I won regionals this year and last year. I know I can win because everybody’s been talking to me like, ‘You’re the guy right now and everybody wants to beat you.’ This is my time right now.”
Hyder took second last year at states, and now has his sights set at the top prize. His first opponent is South Mecklenburg’s Alexander Jones.
“You’ve got to stay focused and do what you’ve got to do and be where your feet are,” Hyder said. “It’s just a chance to prove who I am. It’s a chance to prove the work and sweat equity that I’ve put into all my sports.”
Brock gets Logan Shiers from Clayton to open his final high school tournament.
“I want to place and do as good as I can at states,” Brock said. “I just know that any wrestling match can go anyway. You do what you know how to do and give it your all.”
After missing last year’s state championships following his appearance at states as a sophomore, Godwin has learned to appreciate any trip to states. He takes on Mallard Creek’s Nicholas Furman to start the championship.
“Don’t take it for granted. It’s something I definitely wish I didn’t because I did for a little bit. That’s in the past, so give it all you’ve got while you’ve got it,” Godwin said. “It’s my senior year so I want to go out with a bang. That’s the whole goal.”
Junior Devin Kissinger makes his first appearance at states. In the 138-pound class, he opens with J.T. Richards from Lake Norman.
“I want to just go in there and wrestle hard and leave it on the mat. I have a pretty tough first match at states and I’ll have to see where it goes,” Kissinger said. “I’ve been doing it a long time. I’ve put a lot of effort into it and fine-tuning everything I’ve learned up to this point.”
Cooper Ogden’s first appearance at states comes after building confidence this season on the mat at 152 pounds. The sophomore’s first opponent at states is Independence’s Zachary Palombaro.
“You’ve got to persevere and get through it. You will make it no matter what if you just keep trying and pushing,” Ogden said. “My coaches, my teammates and my partners all made this happen. It took a lot of staying late, and a lot of focus.”
North Moore sophomores Nathan Rogers and Ranger Dunlap make their first appearances at states, and will start their championships Friday.
Rogers, who wrestles at 220 pounds, came in third at his regional and will face Swain County’s Carson Taylor in his first bout of the state tournament.
“I hope to go for gold. I really want to be the first state champion, but really I’ll take anything I can get, first, second, third,” Rogers said. “Hopefully I can learn from the experience and knowledge that I can compete with these guys, some of the top people in the state.”
Dunlap comes into states with a better outlook after surprising himself at regionals. He took fourth at 195 pounds in regionals and will take on Robbinsville’s Kage Williams in the first round at states.
“I went in the first day (of regionals) thinking I was going to lose because it’s my second year wrestling,” Dunlap said. “The first day, I just made it by and the second day I went in thinking I got lucky the first day and I wouldn’t get too far. The more I started winning, I started thinking I have a chance and I started believing in myself.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.