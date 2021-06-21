Moments after drawing applause and cheers from teammates, fans and onlookers watching the boys high jump at the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A Mideast track and field regional, Pinecrest sophomore Shaun Thomas went over to his folding camp stool, grabbed a leather-cover book and jotted down Friday’s date.
That book is where Thomas sets his goals ahead of the season, and Friday at regionals was when the 6-foot-3 high jumper for the Patriots cleared a mark of 6 feet, 6 inches, which was a goal he set before the track and field season.
“In my book, I wrote down my goal for sophomore season, which was 6-6, which felt good to check off,” Thomas said. “It took a lot of help from my coaches and the backing from my parents because they’ve been really supportive. And my team too. I could hear them cheering from all over for me. Everybody that’s been out here for Pinecrest has been really supportive.”
Thomas’ first-place finish in the boys high jump at regionals was one of four top finishes for Pinecrest in the event. Nahjir Seagraves claimed two first-place finishes in the boys 110-meter hurdles and the triple jump, and Arianna Russell was the only girls state qualifier for Pinecrest after winning the 300-meter hurdles at regionals.
In total, Pinecrest will compete in nine events in this coming Friday’s NCHSAA 4A state championships hosted at N.C. A&T. The Pinecrest boys finished first as a team at regionals, and the girls took ninth at UNC Pembroke.
“It’s definitely been a weird year,” Pinecrest coach Mike Devine said. “It’s pretty impressive they just all gelled together and stayed focused, and you can see they’re happy now.
“The seniors don’t have to be here. This was a choice. We didn’t have to push anybody. But they knew this was a possibility”
That dedication shared by everyone was something that Thomas has showcased over the last two-plus years. First participating in the high jump as an eighth-grader, Thomas has seen an increase of seven inches to his personal best.
“I just kind of got thrown into it because I was the tallest one there. I won my regionals in eighth grade with 5-11,” Thomas said. “It feels amazing to already be going to compete against some of the best high jumpers in the state as a sophomore and go do what I do.”
Only getting to participate in one event last year during the track and field season before high school sports were shut down, Thomas worked on his own to better himself, and has inched his way closer to another goal of his, which is the school record of 6 feet, 10 inches.
A monumental mark happened this past season when he was able to jump more than his height in an event in early May hosted at Richmond.
Entering the event, Thomas was coming off winning the conference championship with a height of 6 feet, 4 inches. After passing his competition at Friday’s regionals when Hoke County’s Terry Campbell was unable to clear the bar at 6 feet, 2 inches, Thomas let the officials know he wanted to continue to heighten the bar even higher.
“I was originally going to go at 6-4, but I wanted to save my legs (for other events),” Thomas said. “I wrote down my goal for this year and I have a sport for this year, which I haven’t wrote in yet because I’m hoping to do better.”
Devine said when Thomas approached him about bumping up the bar to try and set a new record, that he had already surpassed 6 feet, 4 inches, so why not try for a new personal best.
“He’s an incredible athlete. He’s just now sort of scraping the surface of what he’s capable of,” Devine said.
Entering the state championships, Thomas’ regional mark was only matched by Ashley’s Jackson Kupec at the 4A East regional.
Seagraves, a sophomore, won the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 15.38 seconds after claiming the triple jump with a distance of 44 feet, three inches. Russell will close out her Pinecrest track career going to states after a 47.08 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles.
Also qualifying for state were: Ethan Evans in the boys pole vault with a second-place finish; the boys 4x100 meter relay team with a second-place finish; Xavier Dowd with a third-place finish in the boys high jump; and Adrian Archer finished third in the boys 1,600-meter race and then took fourth in the 3,200-meter race to qualify.
Union Pines Qualifies 10 For States
The Union Pines track and field team will have a competitor in 13 events at the NCHSAA 3A state championship Saturday at N.C. A&T after qualifying through regionals this past weekend at Southern Lee.
After claiming Tri-County Conference girls athlete of the year at the conference championship two weeks ago, freshman Annika Stark qualified in the girls triple jump with a second-place finish, second in the 100-meter hurdles and third in the 300-meter hurdles on Saturday. Stark recorded a distance of 35 feet in the triple jump, a time of 15.89 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles and a time of 49.56 in the 300-meter hurdles.
Giovanni Rincon took second in the boys 400 meters, Emily Bowbliss took second in the girls 400 meters and Madison Bryant took second in the girls high jump.
Also qualifying to states for the Vikings were: Curt Verchick in the boys 1,600-meter race in third place; the boys relay teams in the 4x400 and 4x800 meter races with a pair of third-place finishes; Jameson Rembert in the boys high jump in third place; and Laya Faulk in the girls discus in fourth place.
The Union Pines boys finished sixth and the girls took seventh at the regional.
