From half a hole away, it’s hard to differentiate golfers apart other than their attire. From the bright colors or accessories that some golfers wear, it’s easy to differentiate professionals. At the amateur level, it takes the players getting a little closer to spot them out.
Except for one.
Tommy Morrison can walk beside the rest of the players in his group and the Dallas resident can set himself apart. Standing at 6-foot-9, the rising high school senior and Texas commit has become widely known across the country for his height, but also his play.
“I don’t feel any different. I just feel like another kid out here trying to make birdies and win a golf tournament,” Morrison said. “I guess it helps me hit it a little farther, but I just feel like another kid.”
Morrison is one of the last 16 golfers still standing at the 122nd North & South Amateur, marking his best finish at the championship, losing in the first round of match play last year.
For him, the annual mid-summer trip to Pinehurst is as much a homecoming as it is a golf trip to play against the country’s best amateurs.
For three years, Morrison walked the halls at The O’Neal School, again towering over his peers as a middle schooler. While there, Morrison was part of one of the most successful runs in O’Neal boys golf history.
“We had an awesome team. It was myself, Jackson Van Paris, Fulton Smith and Bennett Moore. Fulton is at Wake Forest and Jackson is at Vanderbilt, so we were a studded team,” Morrison said.
Morrison marked the second of three straight state medalists to come from the school, completing the feat as a seventh-grader in 2018. The year before, Van Paris was the state’s top individual, also as a middle schooler, and Smith won medalist in 2019 as a senior.
The individual title for Morrison came along with the first of two team state championships.
Even though he’s four years removed from living in the area, Pinehurst is like home to Morrison and his family.
“It feels special. Now I’ve got family here. I feel like I’m coming back to my roots. The Country Club of North Carolina has been very nice to my family,” Morrison said. “It’s got a little different vibe when I come back to Pinehurst. I like it a lot.”
The community showed its appreciation back to him this week. Thursday during his first round of match play, several current O’Neal students came out to see their former middle school classmate.
“I haven’t talked to them in a while and I saw them on the ninth green. It’s cool to know that I’ve got some support and these are guys I went to middle school with that hopefully I can keep in touch with for the rest of my life,” he said.
With one more year of high school before he attends the University of Texas, the hospitality, and recent success, of the program has Morrison ready to continue to stand out. But at a new level this time.
“Their legacy is amazing. I just feel honored to be part of that program,” Morrison said.
“They just won the national championship, and the cool thing about Texas is the coaches and the players that went there make you feel like family.”
