While still far from typical practices the student-athletes are used to having in the past, teams at all three Moore County high schools returned to the practice field on Monday.
For sports like volleyball and cross country that will start off the high school sports season in November, those teams hope the restart on Monday was the final restart before the seasons begin in two months.
Pinecrest, the defending Sandhills Athletic Conference champions in volleyball, adjusted to a different backdrop on Monday.
“It’s starting out to be different because of the Covid we have to be in this gym,” coach Scott Shepherd said as the team worked out in the school’s main gym. “They like to play in the aux gym because it’s like Cameron Indoor for Duke. The atmosphere is loud, it's crowded and we won’t be able to do that.”
The first day for volleyball contests across the state will be Nov. 16.
Union Pines’ volleyball team returned to the court to prepare for the season two months away to defend its Tri-County Conference title.
“It’s been a long time coming and I’ve really missed my girls because we all really enjoy volleyball,” coach Toni Douglas said. “Not being able to be with them in the gym with them over the summer and the beginning of school was tough. It’s so much fun to see them happy and having a good time.”
The chances of fans being able to be in the stands when the season starts remains in the air. Schedules were released by the Sandhills Athletic Conference this week to fit in the new parameters of the new NCHSAA guidelines, leading to a loaded schedule for the Patriots with some of the best teams in the state in nonconference action replaced with a conference-only slate.
“I know they are just happy to have a season and hopefully we get to go through with it,” Shepherd said. “We are returning everybody but two starters from last year. We’re geared up and ready to go, and I’m sure they are too.”
Shaking off the rust was a common theme for both volleyball teams this week after the break, even though both teams had different experiences during the hiatus.
“All of the area travel clubs have been able to open up their facilities so these girls have been playing, obviously not the intensity that we just went through, but there is a little bit of rust,” Shepherd said. “They will all be a little bit tired after this one, but they will come back wanting more on Wednesday for sure.”
This week marked the first group workouts for the Vikings since limited action last month.
“When you haven’t touched a ball since March, outside of a little bit in August, you’ve got some rust to knock off,” Douglas said. “Overall, I’m pleased.”
Football season is five months away, but the county’s football teams returned to workouts and reset the countdown to kickoff. Typically the football season would be heating up for football teams entering conference play at this point in any other year at this time.
“Right now would be like a March because we don’t have those summer workouts from an hours standpoint,” Pinecrest coach Chris Metzger said. “So the time with them has to be well thought out with attention to detail. For us as coaches, our big thing is what does an elite drill look like? What does elite coaching look like? What does an elite practice look like?”
Union Pines is coming off one of its best seasons in recent years, and second-year coach Lonnie Cox hopes to continue to build the culture at the program, starting with workouts this week.
“We are taking baby steps. We are putting in our basic concepts now, our basic fundamentals with our different pods,” Cox said. “I believe that we will be able to get to all of that when the rules allow us. We are just trying to create the best situation with the rules that we have been given to follow.”
The Patriots stayed connected during the time away using Zoom calls for daily workouts to do from home, but Monday was a reunion for Pinecrest’s football team on the practice field after having a solid workout the days before sports were shut down in the spring.
“It was crazy that last Friday we probably had the best workout, literally and I’m not just saying this, we’ve had ever,” Metzger said. “The kids were fired up and we took that fire into a tough situation.”
Pinecrest had multiple larger pods during their workouts this week, but the Vikings kept the group sizes a lot smaller.
“We are not only looking out for the short term of our program, but also the long term. We’ve only brought out 35-36 of our kids and we are currently training our middle school coaches, not only so that they can coach our next pod that we put together, and also so they can take back our ideas and our coaching methods back to the middle schools,” Cox said. “That way we make Union Pines the most successful program it can be in the long run.”
Pinecrest and Union Pines are coming off state playoff appearances a year ago.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 692-7271 or jonathan@thepilot.com.