Like many things that have been changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a pro-am golf tournament to benefit several LPGA causes was forced to virtual as well.
The event raised more than $56,000 for the LPGA Renee Powell Fund, the LPGA Professionals COVID Relief Fund and the LPGA Amateurs Women on Par Scholarship.
Unlike most pro-ams that are contested on the same course at the same time, this pro-am allowed teams to play at any par 72 course they chose during a more than two-week period, from Aug. 28 to Sept. 13. Scores were posted following the end of play.
Six teams competed locally in the pro-am, with Nicolle Weller’s team competing at Longleaf Golf and Family Club on Sept. 3 to finish the best out of the group with a 10-under-par 62, tied with Donna Andrews’ team that competed at Pine Needles.
“This was a first for me, but it was for a good cause for the LPGA and it turned out to be a home run,” said Weller, senior director of the Coaches Institute/Longleaf Academy.
Four teams played with Charlaine Hirst at Whispering Pines, with two of those teams posting 8 under rounds.
All entry fees for the 290 teams that competed went to the LPGA causes that have struggled due to lost revenue from the pandemic.
“I know so many people that work with the LPGA and most are independent contractors so they are going through a hard time right now,” Weller said. “The LPGA is just an awesome sisterhood and this event was a big boost of unity and was well received.”
The amateurs that took part in the virtual pro-am with local LPGA and PGA professionals were given a complimentary LPGA Amateurs Virtual Membership that included all member benefits.
Weller said she candidly looked for teammates that were a part of the Longleaf Women’s Golf Association to form her team that included: Sandi Carroll, Ruthie Ann Borrell and Ravelle Whitener.
Weller applauded the openness of the six teams that competed locally to help out the LPGA as a whole.
“This just shows the power of creative thinking as this was more for fun and for a good cause. Everybody was open to giving something new a try,” Weller said. “With what has gone on this year, we have been very lucky to keep golf going.”
After seeing the results from the virtual pro-am, the LPGA announced it was going to make the event an annual tradition moving forward.
