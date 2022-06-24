Many football lovers will tell you the sport has two seasons, the fall and into the winter when the sport is played, and then the other seven-plus months of the year when the athletes prepare for the next season.
Now we find ourselves in the late stages of the latter season with workouts while the sun is beating down, and the sometimes over-hyped 7-on-7 scrimmages bring teams from across the region to face off with each other. Nonetheless, this time of year is a perfect chance for cohesion for football teams trying to gauge their strengths and weaknesses on the depth chart.
This offseason brings back the normalcy of offseasons that many football players have experienced in high school after two preseasons with social distancing, masks and pods to limit the potential spread of COVID-19. But another form of adversity comes with the two dead weeks coming back to back in July.
Here’s a look into what some of the local football teams have been involved with heading into the heat of summer that is followed by the kickoff of games mid-August.
North Moore
The offseason is now the time for realization for the Mustangs that they can no longer rest on last year’s laurels. A major group of contributors from last year’s 10-2 season have graduated and the returning players have to work if they want to produce the same historic results that came last fall.
“The biggest thing is the RPO mentality has to transfer to everything we do. We know that everything we got last year we had to earn. There wasn’t anything that was given to us throughout the season, we had to go out and take what we wanted,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said. “That’s the same attitude we are trying to instill right now. Our guys are showing up and working their tails off and they’re understanding they are going to be given things.”
With a normal offseason that came with spring practice and now summer workouts, the experienced players hope to breed familiarity for the team that has seen approximately 55 different players come out to workouts.
“It’s helping us to be closer with each other and become a family,” senior Jamarion Horne said. “We’re really working hard and staying focused in practice and workouts, and doing what we can at home to get better.”
One major piece for North Moore that will be the same this season is the offensive line that Horne was part of. All five starters return to the offensive trenches for this coming season.
Even with some of the losses at skill positions due to graduation, Carrouth still expects the Mustangs to tackle the new challenges with a team-first mindset.
“Football is a team game, so you don’t have to go out there and be a hero. You just have to go out and do your job. That’s one of the things that we’re stressing to our guys this year, that there’s no pressure, there’s no stress that you have to fill shoes or kind of stuff like that,” Carrouth said. “By that same token, we lost some really good ones. I think that losing those good ones, we have some really good young ones coming up that want the opportunity to be able to shine.”
The offseason comes with the challenges of a long layoff in the heart of July. Work done this week and next could help alleviate the time away for the players.
“We are just trying to do as much football as we can to make sure we’ve got that football base knowledge walking into August,” Carrouth said. “The other piece of it is conditioning. I hate the way the state’s done things this year giving us two back-to-back off weeks. Your conditioning level, no matter how much we preach to these guys about going to the gym and doing things on their own, I know that life gets in the way. For our guys, we have to make sure that we are in tip-top shape right now and be in tip-top shape when we come back.”
Union Pines
After a disappointing showing on the gridiron last year, and also facing several hurdles including a COVID-19 shutout a week before the season started, the Vikings enter the season with a chip on their shoulder.
“We have a lot to prove, and I feel like we didn’t prove it last year,” senior Russ Schaper said. “We’re all working in the weight room, working on the field and working on our speed and agility, so I feel like we’re going to be a lot better this year.”
The work by many of the players has gone beyond the lines of the practice field. Many of the players, including a handful of the seniors, have spent the summer showcasing their talent and expanding on their skillset at college and other camps.
“I learn a lot from these coaches at the colleges. They’re really good coaches, and also competing against some of the best players in the country, it gives you a lot of confidence to bring back here,” senior Ben Finkelstein said.
For some, attending camps helps to bring a new technique back to a specific position group.
“I’m learning certain hand and foot techniques. Coach (Ryan) Giggey always tells me that even though he’s a coach, at the same time we can still learn from others,” senior Antonio McCallister said.
Second-year coach Jason Trousdale has seen the results come back to the team whether in the weight room or on the practice field as Union Pines looks to turn the page on last season and focus on performing better next season.
“I think confidence breeds confidence. If you’re going to these camps, you’re competing against kids who are good players. If you’re doing well at these camps, usually it carries over when you come to practice,” Trousdale said.
The full offseason was something the Vikings are looking to take full advantage of with masks a thing of the past.
“It feels a lot more comfortable. We have more time to make sure everything is in place before the season,” McCallister said. “We have more time to work out, more time to lift, more time to be on the field.”
As a leader of the offense, Finkelstein sees the benefit of having the group working on the same page for the second straight season, and reaffirming the playbook through spring practice.
“This is the first time we’ve had spring practice. We are getting started so much earlier. It’s just going to make us that much better,” he said.
With plans of keeping the game plan simple, but playing at a faster pace, the groundwork of that plan starts in the heat of the summer months.
“We’re able to focus on the fundamentals with the kids. They are able to move fast and we are trying to keep it real simple to play fast,” Trousdale said. “The positiveness of the kids is different. The kids want to be here. I think they’re focused and are paying attention to details. They’ve had a year in the weight room and a lot of our guys, whether we were doing it through weight training class or bringing them in the morning, the kids are excited about the season.”
Pinecrest
The Patriots are going through an offseason with the third different head coach in three years. Nick Eddins has been with the program now for nearly half a year, and has seen the group come to understand his expectations and his personality, and vice versa for the players.
“I’ve gotten to know a lot of them and know a lot of their stories and the things that make them tick,” Eddins said. “They’ve gotten to know me and understand where I’m coming from on a lot of things.”
Spring practice, a first for many in the Pinecrest football program, has helped speed up that familiarity.
“Just being out here and having a normal summer, that’s was juice for me coming out here at the end of the school year, and I realized this hadn’t happened since 2019. You can do your normal thing,” Eddins said. “These seniors were so young then, when I said we’re going to have spring ball, they didn’t know what I was talking about.”
Through the first two weeks of summer workouts, the Patriots have taken on teams in 7-on-7 scrimmages. While passing isn’t expected to be a high priority for the Patriots, there are some skills needed to be put into practice in the pass-heavy displays.
“It’s a lot of getting timing down and getting used to each other and getting used to the new pass plays and the motions,” senior tight end Ilyas Kalia said.
Hunter Neifert assumes a bigger role with this team as the top receiver, but also in the locker room as a voice to lead the program. He notices how different the locker room is now compared to past seasons.
“You go through the locker room and everyone’s allowed to be back in there. Hopefully it’s going to help us a lot this season,” he said.
Along with learning the new play style and the nuances that come with a change in the coaching staff, Pinecrest has gone through the same growing pains as most teams early in the summer.
“We had 12 really good days in the spring with spring football practice. We finished day 8 today and we’re just trying to get better each day. We are cleaning up some things and you’ve got summer going on so you’re missing a few kids here or there,” Eddins said. “You’ve got a few kids that are getting the opportunity to jump in there and see. The summer is not only to clean things up, but to build depth because some people are going to get opportunities. He had some today that got some opportunities that didn’t get on Tuesday. That’s going to happen next week too.”
The Patriots have been tested physically through workouts that include work before and after field work.
“We lift everyday before practice, and then we condition after. It’s going to get us ready for the games. Every day with full pads, no matter what the heat is,” Neifert said.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.