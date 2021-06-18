Regional Qualifiers from Sandhills Gymnastics Girls Team recently traveled to Cartersville, Georgia to compete at the Region 8 Xcel Gymnastics Championships.
The Championships features the top gymnasts from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and South Carolina, competing for the title of regional champion. Each state is able to qualify a small percentage of their gymnasts who score the highest in their levels at the state championships. Sandhills was able to qualify three gymnasts at the silver level, four at the gold level, and five at the platinum level this season.
For the silver level, Yardley Middlemiss took sixth place with a season-high All Around score. Her teammate Kara followed her with an amazing career-high 9.95 on the Beam, winning the regional championships on the event. Kate Hutchinson turned in a brilliant performance, taking the bronze on Floor, and scored a 9.925 for silver on the Beam. She took the gold on both the Vault and in the All Around scoring another career-high 38.85 out of a possible 40.
The golds had a great weekend too, starting with silver medals for Ruby Rhyne on the Bars, Harper Senff on the Floor and Jane Dare Trumbo on the Vault. Keira Hamilton dominated the competition taking the gold on Vault, and in the All Around with a 38.15.
The platinum competition was equally fierce, but Sandhills was up to the task with Hannah McLean winning the Floor Exercise with a score of 9.7. Teammate Mariemma Sanders came on strong, taking fourth place on the Bars and Floor. Despite having a fall on the beam, Penny Gomlack nearly tied her regional qualifying All Around score. Janelle Manzo also had a solid competition taking the silver medal on both Vault and in the All Around.
If qualifying to compete at the regional championships wasn’t a huge enough accomplishment, Autumn Flaugh topped it by being named a member of the N.C. State Team. She did this by finishing in the top-eight out of every gymnast in the platinum level, regardless of age group, at the North Carolina state championships. She was sixth, and was state champion on Vault, Beam, Floor and the All Around for her age group. The state teams have a special competition pitting the top-eight from each state against each other for the coveted State Team Championship title. North Carolina started off strong, with Autumn scoring a 9.775 on floor for second place. Team N.C. steamrolled the competition, winning the meet by over a half of a point. North Carolina continued to dominate throughout the weekend, winning the State Team competition in every level.
The Sandhills girls are back home now, training hard, and looking forward to even bigger things from the 2022 competitive season.
The Sandhills Gymnastics Girls Team is coached by Kelli Grapevine, Jourdan Huskey, and head coach Joel Neuwirth.