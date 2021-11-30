Two county wrestlers took home state titles last season as wrestling was one of the final sports taking place this past school year due to changes with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last season saw the removal of individual tournaments from the schedule, and Union Pines and Pinecrest claiming their respective conference titles. Now the streak of consecutive conference titles for both teams is put on the line with the two in-county rivals now in the same conference.
North Moore is seeing positives with its program leading into this wrestling season.
North Moore
Entering his fourth season as head coach at North Moore, Dallas Roemer has seen the wrestling room at the school fuller than normal. With that comes the added instruction needed for the new wrestlers, but the former Pinecrest standout wrestler is ready to tackle that challenge head-on.
“Our numbers are up this year. We’ve got way more kids than we usually have, and we’ve got some good experience coming in with a lot of young guys too,” Roemer said. “I’m looking forward to not just this season but the future too.”
Roemer said he likes the promise this season for returners Justin Welch at 126 pounds and Landon Hussey at 145 pounds.
“Hopefully we can get them to the state tournament this year,” Roemer said. “That’s what we are looking at.”
Among the young wrestlers growing in the game is a crop of sophomores: Ranger Dunlap, Alistair Fenberg and Nathan Rogers.
“I’m looking for them to fill the upper weights for the next two to three years here,” the Mustangs’ coach said.
“They are all pretty raw, but they are willing to work really hard. Even though they don’t know a whole lot, they are giving it their all. As a coach, that’s what you want to see.”
Pinecrest
With the football team making an appearance in the state playoffs this season, Pinecrest coach Bob Curtin has seen younger wrestlers fill in the lineup in some of the early season tournaments and duals while the established returners work on their conditioning to get into match shape.
“We’re young again,” Curtin said. “We will wrestle against Laney this weekend and have five JV guys in the lineup because the varsity guys aren’t there yet.”
While there is youth, the Patriots have stood the test so far this season with a 9-0 record in dual meets.
“We’re doing that with young guys, so that really bodes well for the health of the program.”
Once back to full strength, the Patriots will have a very experienced lineup nearly across the board. Senior Matt Rowland, who won the 113 pound title last year, will wrestle at 126 pounds this season. Five other wrestlers — Noah Malave, Riley Merchant, Jayden Dobeck, Robert Hyder and Will Brock — return to the team after qualifying for the state tournament a year ago. Dobeck was a state runner-up two seasons ago, while Hyder finished second during the spring 2021 season at 195 pounds.
“What I like about this team is when you talk about that sort of intestinal fortitude, these guys have it,” Curtin said. “All of them are starting to get that, it’s kind of a corny saying, but that eye of the tiger. That little bit of grit and I’m starting to see the team come together now.”
Union Pines
Entering a split conference that features several 4A teams, Union Pines comes into the Sandhills Athletic Conference looking to carry over the successes of recent history on the mat.
“We’re excited about the new conference to get a different look with some guys. Honestly, it’s going to be a little more competitive so that’s going to make us work harder to get better,” Union Pines coach Brian Gray said. “They’re confident. Hopefully not too confident. They’re working pretty hard and they have bought in and want to go out and win a whole bunch of stuff like we did last year.”
Three wrestlers who competed in the state championships last year return to the Union Pines wrestling room in David Worley, Aiden McCafferty and Gaige Lloyd. All three are seniors, and are doing what Gray expects seniors to do with a wealth of young talent also training alongside them.
“Those three guys are pretty vocal leading, helping and mentoring the younger guys,” he said. “They do a lot of teaching and talking about how to wrestle with the younger guys.”
Gray said he expects “solid” years from juniors Colton Collins at 220 pounds and Jayden Crawford at 113 pounds. Sophomore Nicholas Mascolino also will be a big part of the lineup.
Among the young talent following the seniors are three freshmen, who are little brothers of some of the upperclassmen, Gray said. Keaton Crawford, Joe Lloyd and Fin McCafferty come in and will wrestle in spots in the lineup this season.
“I don’t know that they are going to be state qualifiers and state champs, but they are going to help us,” Gray said.
