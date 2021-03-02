Eric Bae and Fulton Smith made their return to home this week as the Wake Forest University men's golf team hosted the Wake Forest Invitational at the famed Pinehurst No. 2 course on Monday and Tuesday.
Smith, an O’Neal School graduate of the class of 2019, and Bae, a 2016 graduate of Pinecrest High School, currently plays for the No. 2-ranked Demon Deacons.
Bae was the 2015 individual 4A state champion and finished runner-up as a senior. Pinecrest won three team state titles in which Bae was a member of the team.
Smith was instrumental in leading O'Neal to back-to-back state championships his junior and senior seasons.
"I was fortunate to grow up in Pinehurst and have the opportunity to attend The O'Neal School," Smith said. "To be able to play a college tournament at home is special."
After the first two rounds played on Monday, Wake Forest leads by eight strokes over No. 13 North Carolina. Bae is in a tie for second in the event after a two-round total of 2 under par. Smith is in a tie for 24th with rounds of 71 and 74.
The teams will play the final round on Tuesday.