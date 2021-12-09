9854F380-9DD3-480C-9D4D-D5A9365C46B8.JPEG

Nationally recognized golfers clockwise from top left, Charlaine Hirst, Nicole Weller, Kelly Mitchum, Gus Ulrich, Eric Alpenfels and David Orr.

Six local golf professionals and instructors were recognized as some of the country’s best golf teachers.

Charlaine Hirst and Nicole Weller were recognized by the LPGA as the 50 best teachers nationwide.

The list identifies and recognizes the best LPGA instructors from more than 1,800 LPGA certified professionals worldwide.

Hirst is the site director at the Country Club of Whispering Pines. She was recently awarded the national LPGA Professionals Junior Golf Leader of the Year Award.

Weller works as an instructor at the Pinehurst Golf Academy.

Golf Digest announced its best teachers in every state list, with five of the 16 listed from North Carolina coming from the Sandhills area.

Weller was selected to that list, along with Eric Alpenfels, David Orr, Kelly Mitchum and Gus Ulrich.

Weller, Mitchum and Alpenfels teach at Pinehurst. Orr is an instructor at Pine Needles and Ulrich is at Pinewild.

The coaches were ranked in the Golf Digest list, with Orr being the top coach in the state, Alpenfels was No. 2, Weller was No. 4, Mitchum at No. 5 and Ulrich was No. 14.

Orr was ranked as the 21st in Golf Digest’s ranking of the 50 best teachers in America.

