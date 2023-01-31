unnamed.jpeg

Cole Bauer, left, and Ray Waldrop hold up their big catches during the Mississippi River Monsters’ Bama Blues catfish event earlier this month in Alabama.

 Contributed

Cole Bauer said that the day that he and Ray Waldrop had earlier this month was “just a really good day fishing.”

The two local fishermen traveled to go fishing on the Tennessee River in the Mississippi River Monsters’ Bama Blues one-day catfish tournament in Decatur, Alabama, the first week in January, and the good day of fishing led to a first-place finish in the three-fish event.

Photo-0-2-scaled.jpeg

Cole Bauer and Ray Waldrop, two local fishermen, came away with the top prize at a fishing event earlier this month.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days