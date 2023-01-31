Cole Bauer said that the day that he and Ray Waldrop had earlier this month was “just a really good day fishing.”
The two local fishermen traveled to go fishing on the Tennessee River in the Mississippi River Monsters’ Bama Blues one-day catfish tournament in Decatur, Alabama, the first week in January, and the good day of fishing led to a first-place finish in the three-fish event.
“This was really exciting and was the biggest tournament. We were going up against a lot of high-caliber guys. It’s just hard to believe when it was going on,” said Waldrop, 49, of Southern Pines.
This American Catfishing Association Tournament Alliance Division 1 event is one of the biggest tournaments in the country. The $15,000 payout for first place brought Waldrop, who has fished competitively for a long time, a “boost of confidence,” after weighing in a total of 160.35 pounds.
Bauer, 18, from the Whispering Pines area, has been fishing for nearly a decade, and has fished alongside his family friend for the last five years.
“I guess we just messed around and got lucky. Ray caught his 68-pounder around 12:20 and then around 2:30 we caught the big one, 78 pounds,” Bauer said.
The requirements for the tournament were one of the three fishes caught had to be under 34 inches. Right off the bat during the tournament that ran from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Bauer pulled a fish just under 16 pounds into the boat that was smaller than 34 inches long.
Then the duo went looking for deeper water and bigger fish.
During the week in Alabama, they used some of the days leading up to the tournament for bait fishing, and also scouting out the water for bigger fish. One area that seemed promising was where their boat returned to during the tournament day.
“We caught the under that morning and just happened to find the two big ones close together,” Waldrop said. A sonar fishfinder on the boat gave them an idea of what was below the water’s surface.
“Getting them to bite is the tough part,” he added.
The biggest fish they caught in that area was a 43-pounder before the tournament.
“When we caught the second one, the rod went down and I thought we caught that same 43-pound one because we were fishing in the same spot,” Bauer said. “Then it came up beside the boat and I knew it wasn’t that 43.”
Bauer added: “When we got that fish in the boat, we felt like we had it.”
Waldrop recalled the start of their fishing days when Bauer was a kid bringing in photos of the fish he caught to show Waldrop’s wife at her work. Waldrop went to school and played baseball growing up with Bauer’s father.
“I caught a few big fish with him on the lake and decided to go with him to a tournament or two,” Bauer said.
Waldrop said he appreciates having Bauer as a fishing partner, especially being younger and able to help out with a lot of the work that requires fishing from the boat.
Bauer said that right now they try to go fishing competitively about once or twice a month, and recently went to an event in Virginia. When they are in the area, they frequent the waters of Spring Valley Lake in Whispering Pines and Lake Tillery.