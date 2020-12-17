The N.C. High School Athletic Association’s announcement last week with the proposed conference assignments gave a first look at potential conference changes starting this fall.
The proposal, if approved in January by the NCHSAA’s board of directors without changes through appeals from schools, included a record number of split classification conferences. North Moore, Union Pines and Pinecrest are all included in split conferences, with a proposed conference including Union Pines and Pinecrest together.
The 3A/4A split conference includes Pinecrest, Richmond and Hoke County as the 4A participants, and Union Pines, Scotland, Lee County and Southern Lee as 3A teams.
North Moore was set to see a change as a dividing line cut through the state making Caswell, Chatham, Moore and Richmond counties the western border for the East Region. The Mustangs’ Yadkin Valley Conference was split with the change and the new 1A/2A split includes North Moore and Chatham Central as 1A teams. The 2A teams in the new conference includes Jordan-Matthews, Cummings, Graham and Seaforth – which will be a new school opening this fall in Chatham County near Jordan Lake.
The NCHSAA’s realignment included 33 split conferences and 28 non-split conferences. In the 1A class, there were six conferences that weren’t split, eight weren’t split in 3A and 11 weren’t in 4A.
“We feel like the 3A schools in our conference are dealing with the word that everyone is having to deal with – change,” Pinecrest athletic director Jeff Hewitt said. “And you deal with it in two ways. We see it as a positive and we look to grow from this. Our 3As are the best in the state in several sports.”
Union Pines, Lee County and Southern Lee would be playing teams that are currently 4A in this proposed conference after spending the past together in the 3A Tri-County Conference.
“It is just the initial rough draft so we are going to put our two cents in and put forward our recommendations as a school,” Union Pines athletic director Chad Hill said. “If it stays, Union Pines has great coaches to get the guys and girls ready to go out there and fight night in and night out.”
After being a nonconference rivalry matchup in the past, Pinecrest and Union Pines would be common on the schedule for at least the next five years with this proposed conference realignment.
The new conference would bring a change in the stakes of the “Battle in the Pines” matchups on the courts and fields across all sports.
“Being that it is an in-county matchup and these athletes have grown up together and competed against each other so these games would mean more would be at stake instead of it just being a nonconference game,” Hill said. “It will be about going out there to help put banners in the gym. But I know that it will be a dog fight every time we play.”
Both athletic directors acknowledged that this conference with these two schools near the centerpoint could bring big crowds for conference matchups.
“Financially this is a huge win for all of our schools because everyone travels well and for us the max trip is 40 minutes,” Hewitt said. “This will help our schools as it puts our kids in the light of playing in front of big crowds. Those will be there every Tuesday and Friday night.”
The split conference for North Moore allows all sports to stay in one conference after it lost most of its former conference foes to the state’s dividing line. This conference brings back matchups with former conference opponents for the Mustangs from years past.
“The only real option in the East was to put us with all 1A charters and typically those schools don’t have sports across the board so then you have to join another conference in certain sports outside of your conference so you can make the state playoffs,” North Moore athletic director Chris Coble said.
“I think we are going to be able to compete. We are going to be fine athletically. I know we will travel less. I know it gives us a lot more freedom in our nonconference to pick and choose our opponents.”
Coble said this is his first time experiencing a split conference and having to play up in classification will come with a learning curve. A small conference size does keep options open to continue nonconference matchups however.
“I don’t know what to expect as far as the fact you are going to play four 2A high schools eight times every sport regardless of whether you want to or not. We pick and choose 2As in the past whether we want to play them or not,” Coble said. “I like the fact that we have our 10 conference games and we will be good on a competition level to be able to compete and I like we have a lot of flexibility to keep nonconference teams that we want.”
NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker said with the announcement of the new conferences that the playoff selection process will see changes as well with the large number of split conferences.
