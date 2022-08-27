Union Pines' Ethan Biggs (14) turns a catch into positive yards during a non-conference game between Union Pines and Gray's Creek Friday at William Wilhoit Stadium in Cameron. Gray's Creek defeated Union Pines, 35-12.
The Union Pines football team was defeated by the Gray’s Creek Bears Friday night. The Bears’ run game was too much for the Vikings as the Bears got the 35-12 win on the road Friday night in Cameron.
The Bears (2-0) didn’t waste any time on the field, driving down to score first on a 10-yard touchdown pass by Tyler Davis when he connected with a wide receiver on the left side of the endzone to put the Bears up 7-0. The Vikings started their first drive going three-and-out on offense, which set up another touchdown for Gray’s Creek, this time by Javon Webb on a one-yard touchdown run.
“The first drive of the game we had four penalties on defense, and it was a recipe for disaster. Obviously, we got to watch film and see what we need to correct. We need to block better and tackle better,” Union Pines coach Jason Trousdale said. “We didn’t block well, tackle well and we didn’t take care of the football.”
The Vikings turned the ball over three times.
After going down 14-0, the Vikings (1-1) scored their first points of the game on a 24-yard touchdown pass when Ben Finkelstein found Brendan Ortega. The two-point conversion was no good, making it a 14-6 Bears lead with 23 seconds left in the first quarter. No side would score in the second quarter, making it 14-6 heading into halftime.
The Bears kept it rolling in the third quarter, scoring two more touchdowns. First, Davis had a six-yard touchdown run, and Gray’s Creek got the ball back off a Union Pines fumble, setting up a four-yard touchdown run for Webb.
“It was a one-touchdown game all the way up to the third then we turned it over on the first drive and that’s not going to win the game,” Trousdale said. ”We’ll come in tomorrow as a group, watch film and ice, and we got a short week against Western Harnett.”
Union Pines forced its lone turnover in the third when Damon Bremer forced a fumble that Ortega recovered, helping set up a 68-yard touchdown run by Ethan Biggs, making it 28-12. The Bears sealed their win with a six-yard touchdown run by Davis to make it 35-12.
Biggs rushed for 112 yards.
Behind the run game for the Bears were Davis, Webb and Elijah Wilson, combining for over 300 rushing yards in the win.
“I mean they didn’t make spectacular plays, they just ran hard,” Trousdale said. “I told the guys that their backs are good.”
Davis rushed for a game-high 162 yards.
The Vikings host Western Harnett High School Thursday night.
“We know that we are a better football team than the way they played tonight, everybody’s doubting us, and I said let’s go prove that we are a really good football team. Tonight we didn’t play well,” Trousdale said. “If we play better next week, we’ll win the game and if we do all the little things better, we’ll win games and be in games.”