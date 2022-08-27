HSFB-Union Pines v Gray's Creek

Union Pines' Ethan Biggs (14) turns a catch into positive yards during a non-conference game between Union Pines and Gray's Creek Friday at William Wilhoit Stadium in Cameron. Gray's Creek defeated Union Pines, 35-12.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

The Union Pines football team was defeated by the Gray’s Creek Bears Friday night. The Bears’ run game was too much for the Vikings as the Bears got the 35-12 win on the road Friday night in Cameron.

The Bears (2-0) didn’t waste any time on the field, driving down to score first on a 10-yard touchdown pass by Tyler Davis when he connected with a wide receiver on the left side of the endzone to put the Bears up 7-0. The Vikings started their first drive going three-and-out on offense, which set up another touchdown for Gray’s Creek, this time by Javon Webb on a one-yard touchdown run.

HSFB-Union Pines v Gray's Creek

Union Pines senior Damon Bremer (22) pulls down the jersey of Gray’s Creek Bears Javon Webb (8) during a non-conference game between Union Pines and Gray's Creek Friday.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days