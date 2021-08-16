The Falcon strength training summer program culminated two winners.
The 2021-22 school year might just be beginning for Falcon student-athletes the preparations and work for this year has been in full swing all summer.
Throughout June and July, student-athletes from sixth through 12th grade participated in summer sports trainings and falcon strength trainings four days a week. Using a scientific approach to sports performance, student-athletes grew physically, psychologically, and technically through trainings, as they prepared to hit the ground running this fall.
To end the summer, rising seniors Jalen Lindsey and Vicky Mills were named the inaugural winners of the Summer Falcon Strength award. Throughout the summer both Jalen and Vicky set a very high standard through the commitment and consistency of their workouts and the intensity they brought daily pushing themselves out of their comfort zone.
This week marks the end of the fall pre-season as varsity teams begin their regular season competitions and middle school teams close out tryouts. Fall student athletes have demonstrated their dedication, drive, and discipline throughout the pre-season working tirelessly to grow both individually and collectively.
Friday night the regular season kicks off for our first two Falcon teams, as varsity volleyball and varsity boys soccer travel to Fayetteville Christian for their season opening matches.