3326640.jpeg

Two charity golf tournaments are registering teams and golfers for events that will be played this fall.

The Linden Lodge Foundation is hosting a charity golf event on Monday, Oct. 4. Linden Lodge is a local non-profit organization serving those with severe mental illness in Moore County.

The event will have a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start at the Holly Course in Pinewild Country Club. The cost is $150 per player or $600 for a four-person team.

Continental breakfast and lunch will be provided. Golfers will have the opportunity to win a $10,000 cash prize for a hole-in-one on a par 3 sponsored by The Martha Gentry Team and another prize of a car for a hole-in-one on a par 3 sponsored by Cooper Ford.

Golfers will be able to bid on artwork from local artists and other items.

Registration can be done online at http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eia3a8fke2f363d3&llr=uzef5gbbb.

For more information on the event, contact Jane Waldemar at 910-528-8130

The Crystal Handchen Memorial tournament will be played on Sunday Nov. 21 at Pinewild  Country Club. The tournament is raising funds for a scholarship at Pinecrest High School in memory of the late cheerleading coach.

Cost per player is $125 and includes all golf and cart fees, range balls and lunch. Non-golfers can attend the buffet lunch only for $40.

A team package includes four single packages that come with one mulligan per person, one toss per person and one play it forward on No. 13.

To register and find more information on the tournament, go to https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/7679287032291531981.

