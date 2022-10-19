If you elect to stick around at home Friday night instead of driving to one of the three road games the local football teams will be playing, and happen to drive nearby to whatever high school is closest to you there will be an eerie darkness that surrounds the campus.
After a fall full of Friday night lights, the light bulbs are taking a break across the county for the first time all season. That is what awaits for the coming weeks when the high school football season reaches its gradual end.
This week, the three road games will require a combined 182 miles round trip, with North Moore’s trip to Graham being the winner for the longest trip at 110 miles round trip. Southern Lee and Hoke County are some of the closest road games you could ask for in conference play, outside of the quick drive the Vikings will have to take next week to Pinecrest.
I’ve heard coaches talk about how focused their teams are when they hit the road, and for one more week, these teams have to lock in to keep conference championship and playoff hopes alive.
Through seven weeks, I sit at a 20-4 record after going 3-0 last week.
Pinecrest at Hoke County
There’s something that smells like a trap with Pinecrest going down to Hoke County this week. Pinecrest coach Nick Eddins has said on many occasions this year, even before his team started preparing for the Bucks this week, that Hoke County is a tough place to play based on his time as an assistant coach at Richmond. No one team in the Sandhills Athletic Conference is as inconsistent as Hoke County, but when the Bucks are playing well, they are a dangerous team.
Pinecrest’s run defense slowed down Bradley Brown from Lee County a few weeks ago, and Ethan Wallace for Hoke County is another one of the state’s top running backs. If Pinecrest is able to diminish Wallace’s effectiveness in the run game, a similar result to what happened two weeks ago in Sanford is possible.
Pinecrest’s last visit to Raeford came at the end of the 2019 season. Riding high into the matchup, Hoke County pulled off a 26-10 defeat of the Patriots, and one week later the season ended for Pinecrest in the playoffs. A strong finish starts with a convincing showing at Hoke County Friday night.
Prediction: Pinecrest 38, Hoke County 21
Union Pines at Southern Lee
Two teams itching for their first win in a long time will mean a loss would devastate a program already struggling to take on some of the powerful teams in the conference. For the Vikings and Cavaliers, this is a game where no punches will be pulled.
The Vikings have had their closer than expected calls against teams like Scotland, Richmond and Hoke County in recent weeks, and will hit the road for the first time since Sept. 8. More than a month and half later, the Vikings will don their white road jerseys to take on a team they know very well, having played Southern Lee regularly for every season in recent history.
Southern Lee is a sneaky opponent, having just one win, but its offense provides challenges that the Vikings’ defense will have to slow down.
Prediction: Union Pines 28, Southern Lee 24
North Moore at Graham
What seemed like the biggest hurdle this season for North Moore this season was Cummings. With that obstacle tackled, two more weeks ahead can’t be taken lightly, but then again, North Moore hasn’t taken anyone lightly this season, so I don’t expect to see a letdown in the next few weeks.
North Moore’s defense has been fantastic this season, and can really extend its lead as the stingiest 1A defense in the state with a pair of low-scoring showings this Friday and next. Cummings’ offense challenged the North Moore defense vertically like no other opponent so far, and the Mustangs were up for the challenge.
On the other side of the ball, this game should be another 300-plus yard rushing game against a Graham defense that has allowed 25 points per game to its opponents this season. A win this week can safely secure a long stretch of home games ahead for the Mustangs.