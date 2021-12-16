ImageServer.png

Austin Duncan, of York, South Carolina, a Liberty University senior, shot a 3-under-par 69 Thursday to retain his lead through the third round of the 10th CCNC Amateur.

A Division II All-America at North Greenville University in the spring of this year, Duncan is two strokes ahead of University of Tennessee redshirt sophomore Jake Hall, of Knoxville, Tennessee, at 7-under 209 with a round that included eight birdies, a double bogey and three double bogeys on The Country Club of North Carolina’s Dogwood Course.

“It was kind of a crazy round with ups and downs all day,” said Duncan, who is seeking his first victory since the Lincoln Memorial Spring Kickoff in February. His other latest victories are the Upstate Amateur and the Triad Classic in 2020.

Duncan, who credited his putting for his success, is the only player in the field with all three scores under par. He paces the tournament with 19 birdies in 54 holes.

“I feel like I am putting well,” he said. “If I can get it within 20 feet, I think I have a good chance of making it. It’s been my strong suit this week.”

His strong play contributes to his confidence, and he gets reinforcement once he leaves the course from his Liberty teammates.

“We are all staying together in a house,” Duncan said. “It’s good to be together with guys you are familiar with. We can hash things out, maybe something in our swing. It gives you a sense of comfort.”

The low round of the day, one stroke off the third-round tournament record of 67, was a 4-under 68 from Duncan’s Liberty teammate Brett Reid, of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

A trio of players share third place at 4-under 212, including first-round leader Justin Morgan, an Appalachian State senior from Denver, North Carolina, North Carolina State commit Michael LoSasso, of Raleigh, and Elon University sophomore Garrett Risner, of Holly Springs.

Morgan tallied a 71 and LoSasso and Risner fired 69s.

This is the 10th CCNC Amateur, which began in 2012 under the guidance of Stuart Taylor and Eric Murray of the Tarheel Junior Golf Foundation.

Live online coverage, presented by Fairwayfilms.com, is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the final round.

NOTES

Virginia Tech assistant coach Todd Eckstein, of Christiansburg, Virginia, is tied for 18th at 6-over-par 222.

The third round was the lowest scoring average of the tournament at 73.98 after 76.83 in round 1 and 76.56 in round 2.

