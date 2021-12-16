Liberty University senior Austin Duncan, of York, South Carolina fired his second straight 2-under 70 Wednesday to hold the 36-hole lead at the 10th CCNC Amateur.
“I struggled on the front nine,” said Duncan, who was playing at CCNC for the first time. “But I put the ball in play on the back nine and had some good looks for birdie and made some putts. It was playing tougher today, the greens were fast.”
Duncan, who earned Division II All-America honors at North Greenville University in 2021, was five strokes off the lead to start the day and started his round with two bogeys in his first nine holes.
However, he finished with four birdies and five pars on his inward nine of The Country Club of North Carolina’s Dogwood Course and leads the 81-player field with 11 birdies in 36 holes. He is also the only player with two sub-par scores.
“I’m strong off the tee and if I get the ball in play tomorrow, I’ll try to be aggressive,” Duncan said. “Some guys get nervous, but I thrive when I’m under pressure. If I can, I will still keep the petal down.”
Joining Duncan for the low round of the day were Jason Li of Sewickley, Pennsylvania and Zach Burton of Dublin, Ohio.
First-round leader Justin Morgan, with a 7-under-65, played his first five second-round holes in 1 under. The Appalachian State senior from Denver, North Carolina then suffered three consecutive bogeys and finished with a 4-over 76 that placed him one stroke behind Duncan.
In third place was Tennessee redshirt sophomore Jake Hall of Knoxville, Tennessee, who posted a 76 and was 2-under par at 142.
Michael LoSasso, of Raleigh, a North Carolina State signee, was tied for fourth place at 143 along with Ervin Chang, from Lynchburg, Virginia, who was a senior at Liberty in 2021, Gray Mitchum, a North Carolina Wilmington commit from Winterville, Garrett Risner, an Elon University sophomore from Holly Springs, and Ryan Smith, a North Carolina sophomore from Carlsbad, California, who grew up in Leesburg, Virginia.
This is the 10th CCNC Amateur, which began in 2012 under the guidance of Stuart Taylor and Eric Murray of the Tarheel Junior Golf Foundation.
The 36-hole cut came at 9-over-par 153.
NOTES
Liberty had the most players making the cut with four and leading the North Carolina colleges and universities were East Carolina, Elon and North Carolina with three each.
The Dogwood Course is living up to its reputation with only 15 sub-par scores in 36 holes.