The young faces on the Union Pines wrestling team’s sidelines were in a state of shock watching Fred T. Foard roll through the lineup for a 58-12 win in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state dual team title match Saturday in Greensboro.
The Vikings mustered two wins in the match, but were quick to look ahead and realize what needs to be done for the future in the program’s first appearance in a state dual team final.
“They’re the best team in the state and they wrestled like the best team in the state. They just took care of business. They are just better than us right now,” Union Pines coach Brian Gray said.
“We had fun and the young guys that were out here and the young guys on the bench, heck, we’ve already talked about it. They want to come back.”
Eight of the 12 wrestlers the Vikings put on the mat on Saturday will return next season, with three freshmen and three sophomores taking losses, and other underclassmen sitting matside during the learning experience for the program.
“I think it’s a good thing to experience defeat when you are young and beginning your journey,” senior 170-pounder Aiden McCafferty said. “It’s really tough to leave a sport or leave something with a feeling of defeat, so I’m glad they got it in the beginning and it’s only going to motivate them.”
In a rematch of a 48-16 win from earlier this season at the Lake Norman Duals, the Tigers replicated the success and then some Saturday on the state’s biggest dual team stage by claiming five wins by fall. The win was Foard’s fourth state title in program history.
Four of the wins came by first-period fall as the Tigers pounced early for quick victories.
“We definitely got to be better when that whistle blows and we talk about that, and we talk about not going to our backs,” Gray said. “But Fred T. Foard does not have any weak spots, and we were a little bit overmatched in some of those weight matches.”
With the Vikings’ youth, the pair of wins came by fall from a pair of seniors wrestling in their final high school dual match.
McCafferty’s second-period fall after a thunderous takedown of Foard’s Zane Birtchet at 170 pounds to cut the lead to 18-6 early.
“They did a good job of getting the ball rolling. Their team is probably one of the best that North Carolina has ever seen in high school history,” McCafferty said. “There’s a stud at every weight class and they’ve got that iron that sharpens iron. What we have with 70 percent underclassmen, that’s amazing. They’re going to be back here in two or three years and they’re going to be that team.”
Admitting that he got off to a slow start, trailing on the scoreboard after surrendering a couple takedowns, McCafferty’s win came quickly in the second period.
“I just got angry and I realized that I wasn’t wrestling how I usually do,” he said. “I go into some of these matches thinking that I’m an equal of the other person so I start the match playing around in my stance, and then I realize that I’ve got to go and be on my offense. As soon as I realize that I’ve got to be on my offense, it ends up like that.”
Gray said what McCafferty showed in his bout was an example for his teammates going forward.
“He had a tough first period and was losing the match, but he didn't lose focus,” the Vikings’ coach said. “He stayed on task and ended up pinning the kid. It’s part of growing and learning.”
The next seven matches went Foard’s way, including a late takedown at 182 pounds to seal a decision win for the Tigers.
In the 126-pound bout, senior Johann Diaz scored the Vikings only other win of the match with a pin. Diaz was honored before the match for the Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award.
The match was in hand by the time that Diaz checked in, but he went out to wrestle for pride for his team.
“I just went out there and wrestled for my team. I know we had already lost the dual, but I wanted to make them feel like I accomplished something,” Diaz said. “I just got in that killer mentality and got that pin as fast as possible for my team.”
Foard’s Brock Carey was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament and claimed a 5-3 win over Union Pines’ Gaige Lloyd at 145 pounds in a pivotal bout early in the match.
The season is far from over, with the team looking to be back in Greensboro in two weeks to claim individual state titles. The losses from Saturday in the dual team setting can be used to fuel the team the rest of the way, many of the Vikings said.
“There’s big matches coming next week and the following weekend. They’ve got to wrestle a little bit better through some positions. They’ve got to have a little bit more composure and win the close ones,” Gray said. “You’ve got to dig deep. You’ve got to have heart and you’ve got to find a way to make it happen sometimes.”
That means a change in mentality in the wrestling room.
“I hope this is a burning in the blood for them,” McCafferty said. “I love being on this team because it’s a lot of fun, but sometimes there’s a little too much fun and we don’t know when to turn the serious mode on. I hope this serves as motivation to turn the serious mode on.”
The Vikings host the 3A Mideast individual regional Friday night and Saturday.
