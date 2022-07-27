The Sandhills Bogeys break out the “rally chairs” in the top of the sixth as 11 runs crossed the plate during an Old North State League game between the Sandhills Bogeys and Sanford Spinners in the Eastern Division Final Wednesday at Sandhills Community College. The Bogeys defeated the Spinners, 14-6, advancing to the championship final.
To appreciate the rally that the Sandhills Bogeys had in the top of the sixth inning Wednesday against the rival Sanford Spinners, it takes a look into what led to 11 runs crossing home plate in a nearly 35 minute half inning.
The string of runs needed a spark, and that came in the form of an Ashby Vining two-run shot to left center field. There also had to be chaos erupting from the opponents, two bases loaded free passes and a fielding error did the trick to extend the nearly two trips around the lineup for the Bogeys. But most of all there needs to be a slight bit of luck mixed in with execution at the plate and on the base paths.
The result turned a four-run deficit for the Bogeys to a nearly untouchable seven-run spread, more than enough to aid starter Tyler Barfield close out a complete game in the 14-6 win over Sanford to advance the first-year team into the championship series of the Old North State League.
“It was the craziest rally I’ve been part of. I don’t believe I’ve ever put up 11 runs in one inning,” Chance Purvis said. “Most of it was with two outs, so that’s what made it even better.”
The Bogeys will play the Hendersonville Honeycrisps in a three-game series at home, starting Thursday at 4 p.m. Game two of the series will be Friday at 11 a.m., and if a third game is necessary, it will be played Friday at 4 p.m.
Through five complete innings, the Bogeys were on the ropes against the Spinners, who had defeated Sandhills in the two prior meetings. The wins locked up the top seed in the Eastern Division for the playoffs for Sanford, and even though the game was played on the Bogeys’ home field, the Spinners got the home dugout on the first base line.
“Knowing that league rules state that we have to vacate our dugout because they were the higher seed, they took that personal,” Bogeys coach Tom Shaffer said.
The game was all about handling emotions for the Bogeys. After falling behind 5-1 through three innings, all five runs scored as a result of errors from Sandhills. That was another thing they took personally.
After a hard grounder slipped under Purvis’ glove with two outs in the bottom of the third, Sanford went on to score three runs on a Mikey Scott homer. Jonah Ravelo added a final run later with an RBI single.
In the midst of the big top of the sixth rally, Purvis ripped a single with the bases loaded to left field, putting the Bogeys up 7-5, and for good.
“I made an error and the next batter had a home run. I felt like that was on me, so I was trying to make it up for my team. I came up in a crucial spot with two outs and bases loaded. He left me one right down the middle and I put a pretty good swing on it,” Purvis said.
Leading up to Purvis’ hit, the Spinners were reeling. Vining’s two-run homer two batters into the frame breathed life into the visitors dugout for a team playing on its home field with the crowd growing more vocal with the lead cut to 5-3. The bases were quickly loaded, and a walk to James Rice followed by Zach Fritts wearing a pitch tied the game at 5-all.
Ethan Wilkins drove in two runs with a single, and later on two more runs scored off the bat of Francis Segurra with a bases loaded single.
Vining also drove in a run when he reached on an error for his fourth RBI of the game.
“I knew early on they were going to attack offspeed, and I wanted to be disciplined,” Vining said.
A 12-5 lead, but it felt like a lot larger.
“To go out there and score 11 runs, that was fun. With college baseball, or any baseball, an inning like that and the game is over,” Shaffer said. “You can’t let them come back. We could have folded, it was right there, but we didn’t.”
With the run support, Barfield cruised by only surrendering one more run in the final six innings. He struck out seven batters.
“There were still six innings. Baseball is a long game and you can’t get down on one inning. We could come back and win it, and we did,” Barfield said.
Told to give as many innings as possible, Barfield didn’t waver after the big fifth inning, and used his breaking ball to get groundout and strikeouts in the later innings with the Spinners looking to chip away at the Bogeys’ lead.
“They wanted me to win it. As long as I could go, I would go,” Barfield said. “If I need to come out, I’ll let him know, so I just kept on.”
Wilkins had four RBIs in the win for Sandhills, including an exclamation point of a two-run blast to left field in the top of the eighth inning.
Vining had taken notes and charts from past games against the Spinners in anticipation of another meeting with the Bogeys’ Eastern Division rival again in the playoffs. The team took those notes, and a chip on their shoulders to end the season for Sanford. One job complete, but the chip still remains with two wins needed to come out on top.
“I told our team that even though we’ve lost to them twice that it doesn’t mean anything. I’d rather win the big one when it counts. They can have the Eastern Division title for the regular season, but look at who’s going to play for a championship,” Vining said. “If we play Bogey baseball, we can be unbeatable and we’ll win this championship.”