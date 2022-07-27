BB-Sandhills Bogeys v Sanford Spinners

The Sandhills Bogeys break out the “rally chairs” in the top of the sixth as 11 runs crossed the plate during an Old North State League game between the Sandhills Bogeys and Sanford Spinners in the Eastern Division Final Wednesday at Sandhills Community College. The Bogeys defeated the Spinners, 14-6, advancing to the championship final.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

To appreciate the rally that the Sandhills Bogeys had in the top of the sixth inning Wednesday against the rival Sanford Spinners, it takes a look into what led to 11 runs crossing home plate in a nearly 35 minute half inning.

The string of runs needed a spark, and that came in the form of an Ashby Vining two-run shot to left center field. There also had to be chaos erupting from the opponents, two bases loaded free passes and a fielding error did the trick to extend the nearly two trips around the lineup for the Bogeys. But most of all there needs to be a slight bit of luck mixed in with execution at the plate and on the base paths.

BB-Sandhills Bogeys v Sanford Spinners

Sandhills Bogeys head coach Tom Shaffer congratulates Ashby Vining (33) after an Old North State League game between the Sandhills Bogeys and Sanford Spinners in the Eastern Division Final Wednesday.
BB-Sandhills Bogeys v Sanford Spinners

Sandhills Bogeys Chance Purvis (25) reacts from third base to a key out during an Old North State League game between the Sandhills Bogeys and Sanford Spinners Wednesday.
BB-Sandhills Bogeys v Sanford Spinners

Sandhills Bogeys Tyler Barfield (30) delivers during an Old North State League game between the Sandhills Bogeys and Sanford Spinners in the Eastern Division Fina Wednesday.

