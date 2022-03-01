Talk about a near perfect day for Union Pines senior Taylor Leach. On top of Monday being the season opener for her final high school soccer season, the midfielder also was celebrating her birthday and signed to play collegiate soccer at Concord University in West Virginia as well.
“It’s honestly crazy. It’s taken a while to get to this point and I’m just happy it worked out to be on my birthday as well,” Leach said. “It’s a very crazy day, but it’s a big day.”
Hours before her team kicked off the season at Cape Fear, Leach’s hard work up to this point was recognized publicly as she signed her National Letter of Intent in the school’s auxiliary gym.
The goal of playing college soccer has fluctuated at times over the last four years, but what didn’t waver was her work to help get her there.
“I’ve been playing ever since I could remember. It was something that I’ve wanted to continue for the longest time. Not going to lie, probably around junior year I kind of gave up on it and said that I wanted to focus on school. I just kept working at it and if you put work into what you want to do, you’re going to achieve it.”
Horwath has coached Leach the last four years and has seen the energy expended to get better pay off for the Vikings over the last three seasons.
“She’s just kept driving on and kept working to improve herself,” Horwath said. “In this case, this is a blue-collar player. She just keeps working, working, working. I expect her to be a significant part of the success of this team this year.”
A four-year varsity player in the midfield, Leach has scored three goals in her career, but most of her focus and energy comes on maintaining possessions for Union Pines and slowing down opposing offensive attacks.
“She’s done a good job over the years and it shows that you don’t necessarily have to come in as a freshman and be an all-star to make a significant impact as you go along,” Horwath said. “They’re getting somebody who is going to continually work and has a high work rate.”
Leach and her senior classmates have built up a 34-5-1 record over their first three years.
A winning tradition is where she will join next season. Concord is coming off a 20-1-3 season in the fall, with the only loss coming in the NCAA Division II quarterfinals in overtime.
“I like the family aspect. When I met the coach, it felt like I had known him forever. The national championship this year was over Thanksgiving and none of the girls were able to go home, so he invited them over to his house to have Thanksgiving,” Leach said. “It’s a very family oriented type of school.”
Comfortable with the environment around the program she is joining, Leach will continue to do what she has done up to this point after she graduates from Union Pines in June and heads to West Virginia later this summer.
“I’m a very hard worker. I’ll put 110 percent into anything I do. I told that to the coach and that’s something that I’ll continue to do,” Leach said. If I’ve worked for it for this long, I’m not going to give up now. I just reached that goal.”
