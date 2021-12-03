Screen Shot 2021-12-03 at 12.19.06 PM.png

Sandhills’ KeKe Lawrence (10) attacks against Fayetteville Tech in a match this season. Lawrence continued the run of All-Americans from the Flyers’ program.

 Donna Lea Ford/Sandhills Community College

When freshmen KeKe Lawrence was named an NJCAA Division III second team All-American this week, she continued a tradition for middle hitters at Sandhills Community College.

The 5-foot-11 Lumberton High School graduate was this season's Region 10 Player of the Year for a Lady Flyer squad that finished with a record of 20-7, including a 9-0 mark in conference matches.

According to NJCAA statistics, she was fourth in Division III nationally with a total of 69 block solos and eighth in the nation in blocks total with 78. In a district championship match against No. 3 ranked Butler County CC (PA) in late October, she was credited with a season-high eight solo blocks and 10 kills.

Lawrence follows in the footsteps of Lady Flyer alum Carley Modlin, who was a Division II second team selection last season, and an honorable mention selection as a freshman in 2019.

Setter Abby Wallace was an honorable mention All-American in 2018. In 2017, another middle hitter, Paige Garner, was a first team All-American.

"It was really exciting, especially as a freshman, for KeKe to get this great award," Lady Flyers' coach Alicia Riggan said during halftime of a Flyers' basketball game she and Lawrence attended on Wednesday.

"It's great for our program, it's great for her hometown and it's great for our team. It definitely keeps a tradition going with our All-Americans. I couldn't be more proud."

Lawrence is the daughter of Vicki and Bruce Lawrence. She is an admirer of Modlin, a Pinecrest High School grad, who competed in the same conference as Lumberton. She got to work out with her at open gyms at Sandhills last summer before Modlin joined her new team at UNC-Asheville.

"I loved watching her play when she was a senior at Pinecrest," Lawrence said. "It was just amazing."

Back in October, Riggan, Lawrence and teammate Mackenzie Swett, another middle hitter, traveled to Buies Creek to watch Campbell University play UNC-Asheville.

Lawrence recalls telling Associate Athletic Director Ryan Riggan last summer, just for fun, that she was going to be an All-American.

"I'm grateful for this accomplishment," she said. "Since the beginning of the season I've worked hard to do what needed to be done."

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days