It’s not the size of the town, but the heart and skills of the players that led the local tennis team from the Lawn and Tennis Club of North Carolina to claim the USTA North Carolina state championship last week.
The team lost once in six matches in Charlotte to win the ladies 18 and over title in the 3.5 classification.
“It means a lot because we are from a small town and had to beat the big city teams to win. We really had no expectations to win states going into the tournament,” said Tanya Zoppi, the team’s captain. “At first you are just very excited to win locally and win the bid to make the state tournament and get to go play, and to win the state tournament was unexpected and amazing and we were a little shocked and elated to be honest.”
On top of beating teams from the larger cities across the state, everyone in the tournament had to battle the blistering temperatures that were exacerbated by the courts they were playing on.
“We played six matches in total over four days and it was hot,” Zoppi said. “One day it was 98 degrees and the heat index on the hard courts was 105.”
Zoppi and Kailey Osterman won all six of their matches in doubles play, along with Anna Marie McNamara and Del Metcalf, who also went undefeated in doubles. In singles for the tournament, Megan Smith and Megan Hunt played all the singles matches but one and played twice a day two days in that heat.
The matches were the best of five matches, with three doubles matches played and two singles matches. After four matches, the team from the Lawn and Tennis Club were 3-1, and were seeded in the semifinal matches.
“We were just happy to make the semifinals and then to make the finals we were ecstatic, and then to win it we were simply shocked and so excited,” Zoppi said. “On the way to win we beat teams from cities like Cary, Wilmington and Charlotte, in the finals we beat Metro, which is Charlotte and they always win so we knew we had a big task ahead of us when we entered the finals, but we did it.”
Hunt was the last court left with the match score split at 2-all. She won in straight sets to secure the title.
“She did not know where we were. She was just playing her heart out to win her court, but when she heard us erupt she said she knew it was bigger than her just winning her court,” Zoppi said.
Zoppi credits a “true team effort” in the win. Because four players were unable to compete in states, she had to change around some of the pairings.
“Everyone on our team is credited with leading us to this victory,” Hunt said. “We all stepped up and played our hardest, cheered our loudest, and supported each other during every point. Everyone was there from the first serve to the last. Win or lose a match, we all walked off the court to a team full of support and love.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.