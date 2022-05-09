IMG_6379.jpeg

Pinecrest's Marshall Landry finished second in the 4A state single championship this past weekend at Millbrook Exchange Park.

 Contributed

In the history of the Pinecrest boys tennis program, no singles player has ever accomplished what junior Marshall Landry did this past weekend, and there’s still more the junior has for one last season next year.

Landry became the school’s first state runner-up in singles Saturday after a straight-set loss to East Chapel Hill’s Oliver Narbut at the 4A state tournament hosted at Millbrook Exchange Park.

In a rematch of the 4A Mideast regional final that Landry won after Narbut was forced to retire due to injury, the freshman avenged the loss with a 6-3, 6-4 win.

To set up the school’s championship appearance, Landry earned a three-set win over ​​Carl Gedlitschka from Grimsley. The 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win rectified a loss for Landry in the semifinals last season when the two last faced each other ahead of Gedlitschka winning the state title.

Landry advanced to the semifinals with a pair of two-set wins.

This story will be updated.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days