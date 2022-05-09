In the history of the Pinecrest boys tennis program, no singles player has ever accomplished what junior Marshall Landry did this past weekend, and there’s still more the junior has for one last season next year.
Landry became the school’s first state runner-up in singles Saturday after a straight-set loss to East Chapel Hill’s Oliver Narbut at the 4A state tournament hosted at Millbrook Exchange Park.
In a rematch of the 4A Mideast regional final that Landry won after Narbut was forced to retire due to injury, the freshman avenged the loss with a 6-3, 6-4 win.
To set up the school’s championship appearance, Landry earned a three-set win over Carl Gedlitschka from Grimsley. The 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win rectified a loss for Landry in the semifinals last season when the two last faced each other ahead of Gedlitschka winning the state title.
Landry advanced to the semifinals with a pair of two-set wins.
