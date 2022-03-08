One more lacrosse team joined the local lacrosse party this season with Union Pines adding a boys varsity team for the sport growing in popularity locally.
Now with four teams in the area, Pinecrest and Union Pines each have a boys and girls program as the rivals will share not only the same county, but the same conference this season.
Pinecrest Boys
The Patriots finished 9-3 last season and claimed the program’s first playoff win in a 19-10 triumph over Sanderson on the road.
“They’re a little bit younger and there’s a lot of pressure for younger players to step up now as leaders,” Pinecrest coach Brad Thomson said. “We’re asking a lot of these younger kids to step up, but not only younger kids, but kids that may be seniors but not as much experience.”
Graduating one senior that was a leader for the attackers, and retaining most of its midfield and defense, the Patriots set their sights on claiming a conference title in a new conference that includes Union Pines, Cape Fear, Terry Sanford and Jack Britt.
The defense is where Thomson sees the strength of the team anchored around returners like senior Tyler Steele and juniors Deacon Medwick and Eric Frunge. That unit is the last line of defense ahead of senior goalkeeper Jackson Van De Car after posting 13 shutouts last season in goal.
“The defensive unit I think is strong,” Thomson said. “As a senior, we’re looking at (Van De Car) as a leader, and as a leader of the whole defensive unit. They’re strong so we’ve got to keep it that way.”
The attack for the Patriots includes the team’s leading scorer from a year ago, Weston Thomson, and fellow rising sophomore Gavin Laton. Thomson scored 41 goals last season and Laton scored 27.
Pinecrest Girls
A large part of last year’s squad returns for the Pinecrest girls lacrosse team this season, giving promise this year for the Patriots.
“We have a lot of great potential,” Pinecrest coach Cameron Vestermark said. “I think we’ve got some girls that are new, but we’ve also got a great corps of girls that have just been playing within our program and community program the last four or five years.”
Pinecrest’s girls finished 7-4 last season and took second in the conference. This year, redemption is one of the Patriots’ season goals.
“We fell short last year and lost to our rival at Terry Sanford. That would be our ultimate goal along with making it to the playoffs,” Vestermark said.
Among the returners this season are senior midfielders Kaylee Akerlund and Haley Adamo.
Adamo led the Patriots in goals scored with 20 last season and Akerlund had 11 groundballs. Also adding to the depth at midfield is junior Mya Hausauer.
A lot of underclassmen talent leads the Pinecrest attack this season in sophomore Allie Hirst, junior Karsen Corbett, and the veteran leadership of senior Brielyn Wilson.
The defense is anchored down by Meredith Marchetti, Bronwyn McVeigh and Lily Wellener.
“They are just some of the greatest defenders I’ve ever seen. The best defenders I’ve ever coached,” Vestermark said.
Union Pines Boys
Looking at the size of the roster for the Union Pines boys lacrosse team, it’s hard to tell that they are a first-year program. The Vikings bring large numbers with them this season and are able to field a varsity team with several players also sharing time at the JV level.
“We have the ability to split the team up between some JV games and some varsity games,” Union Pines coach Tim Ripley said. “I feel like we are really even in that regard. We’ve got 21 out of 28 players who have never touched a stick before this year. They’ve been putting in the effort.”
Playing sparsely last season as a JV team, the Vikings welcome several players from other sports to the field this season.
“We’ve taken a couple offensive lineman and we have them running eight-minute miles,” Ripley said. “We said early in the season that we would hang with teams that know more about the sport than us by being in good shape.”
The Vikings rotate three goalies, led by sophomore Dustin Schroder, who has 23 saves in two contests this season.
The two matches also showed sophomore Aidyn Rombalski stepping to the forefront as a scorer and finding success in faceoffs. Freshman Zach McCormick has also played a big part with his size and speed for the Union Pines attack.
Union Pines Girls
A young team with energy is what first-year coach Todd Telemeco has this season with the Union Pines girls team.
The Vikings finished 4-5 last season, with three losses coming to rival Pinecrest, and have nearly a split roster of players with experience with the sport, and newcomers.
“We have a lot of leadership despite how young we are,” Telemeco said. “It’s great to see that kind of leadership and how it’s on both sides of the ball.”
Sophomore Janie Spicer returns after an all-conference season last year, along with seniors Nicole Volk and Alex Lynch. Maddi Aldridge in the midfield is also expected to play a big role in this year’s team.
Telemeco said the goal this season is to produce a better overall record from last year as the team finds itself early this season in a better position than they were last year.
“They are excited and energetic and the cool thing is to see how well the teams have gelled together,” Telemeco said. “They are eager to get out on the field. When we had our first scrimmage, it was the first time that many of these players had played on a full field laid out for a game and they were excited.”
While the program is entering its third season this spring, this year is set to be the first full season for the Union Pines girls.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.